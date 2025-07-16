Manchester United are reportedly set to go head-to-head with rivals Liverpool for the signature of Wolves midfielder Andre, who is a confirmed target for another European giant, and with his asking price also coming to light.

The 24-year-old Brazilian international joined Wolves last summer for around £21million and impressed in his first season in the Premier League, making 33 appearances.

Andre is an aggressive, defensive-minded midfielder, and reports suggest that United and Liverpool are both keen to strengthen in that area in the coming weeks.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport claims that the two Premier League sides have both registered an interest in signing Andre this summer.

The report claims that £30million would be enough to convince Wolves to sell – which tallies with information given to TEAMtalk by transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti. He would be a big loss for Wolves, though, in a window where they’ve already sold fellow Brazil star Matheus Cunha to United.

Andre could be signed as a potential replacement for Casemiro at Old Trafford, who Ruben Amorim is willing to sell, though his mammoth £350,000 per week wages are a stumbling block for suitors. Andre could also be brought in to help fill the void left by Christian Eriksen, who has left the Red devils.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are looking at defensive midfielders who can compete with Ryan Gravenberch for a spot in Arne Slot’s starting XI. However, their main focus for now is on signing a new striker, with Newcastle star Alexander Isak still their top target.

READ MORE 🔴 Liverpool target ‘shock’ Man Utd raid for £325,000-a-week forward

Man Utd eye Andre, Cunha reunion; Juventus threaten

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider Rudy Galetti revealed on June 15, meanwhile, that Juventus hold concrete interest in Andre, and they have been working hard on a transfer behind the scenes.

Juventus general director, Damien Comolli, has included him on their shortlist to strengthen their midfield. This is amid uncertainty surrounding Douglas Luiz, who is of interest to Everton and other Premier League clubs.

TEAMtalk understands that Andre’s entourage have been in contact with Juventus over a potential move for several months.

We also revealed that Wolves would entertain offers in the region of €35million (£30.4m, $41m), so the price tag reported by Corriere dello Sport is accurate.

Juventus view this price tag as fair for a player of Andre’s quality, age and experience at a high level, though they are keen to negotiate a lower fee.

Sources informed us that other Italian clubs have contacted Andre’s agent, as well as some top English clubs – though we are yet to receive confirmation on who they are.

With this in mind, if United and Liverpool are looking to strike a deal for Andre, they must move quickly to get ahead of the competition, with Juventus doing the most work on the player’s side to date.

It’s also worth noting that Liverpool were strongly linked with Andre prior to his move to Molineux, so would come as no surprise had they continued to keep a close watch on his progress.

FULL BREAKDOWN 👉 All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2025 transfer window

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫ Man Utd in talks to sign Aston Villa AND Brighton stars after Mbeumo

🔴⚫ Man Utd make ‘serious’ bid to hijack Hugo Ekitike transfer as Newcastle offer is REJECTED

🔴⚫ Man Utd embarrassed as giant striker ‘snubs’ them to reunite with old boss – report

Man Utd QUIZ: Most expensive signings per year, 2015-2024