Manchester United are determined to find a long-standing solution to their goalkeeper problems before the summer window closes, with a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma coming as soon as a deal for Benjamin Sesko is secured – and if the latest reports are to be believed, Ruben Amorim has a great chance of signing the PSG goalkeeper.

The Red Devils have sought to strengthen their attack this summer after their dismal 15th placed finish in the Premier League last season. And while they cannot offer European football, big-name stars such as Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have illustrated the appeal Manchester United still hold by quickly making it clear they were keen to sign.

Now with great confidence that Sesko will be next in a move that will give Amorim a new striker figurehead and complete a new-look forward line, Amorim and Co. are starting to turn their attentions to other areas of the side that require upgrades.

To that end, the United boss would ideally also love to sign a new goalkeeper and a midfielder before the window slams shut.

And after our transfer correspondent Dean Jones reported at the weekend that United were keeping a close eye on Donnarumma‘s situation at PSG in light of their imminent signing of Lucas Chevalier, a new update has revealed that a concrete approach from the Red Devils is now in the works.

Per United site, Stretty News, the Red Devils are preparing their first offer for the 26-year-old, described by his agent, Vincenzo Raiola, as “the best goalkeeper in the world” and a player “deserving of the Ballon d’Or”.

Per their report, PSG are willing to sell the Italy international this summer, with his contract due to expire in just under a year’s time and are seeking a fee of around €35m (£30.5m, $40.5m) to sanction his sale.

However, United’s opening bid, described in the report as an ‘onslaught’, is poised to be worth €30m (£26.1m, $34.7m) which does come relatively close to matching the European champions’ valuation.

Better yet, Donnarumma’s ‘great desire’ to move to the Premier League gives United strong belief that a deal is there to be done.

READ MORE 🔴⚫ Benjamin Sesko PICKS Man Utd as final barrier to beating Newcastle revealed

Man Utd ready firm offer for Gianluigi Donnarumma

Outlining optimism from the United end that a deal for Donnarumma is there to be done, the report states: ‘Manchester United are ready to launch an onslaught for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, whose future is engulfed in uncertainty.

‘Sources close to Stretty News reveal that Man Utd are preparing to launch an offer worth £26m for the Euro 2020 hero. This figure might be deemed sufficient, given that the player’s contract will expire in less than a year.

‘These sources also confirm Donnarumma’s great desire to embark on a new career chapter in the Premier League.’

Whether the bid will be enough for PSG to accept remains to be seen, though given Luis Enrique’s side do seem willing to sell and with the goalkeeper having around 11 months left on his deal, a number of notable sources do insist a parting of ways is on the cards.

Bundesliga expert Jan Aage Fjortoft, a former Norway international striker, wrote on X on July 31: “Re: Donnarumma and Manchester United.

“There were some reports yesterday that this was a non-starter. That’s not correct! Just been told that this process is ON. There are talks going on.”

Fjortoft added: “Sure about the talks, don’t know where it will end.”

Sports Zone noted on X at 11:01pm on July 29: “EXCL. Manchester United has made contact with Paris regarding Donnarumma.

“It is almost certain that no agreement will be reached between Gigio and Paris. Al-Ittihad and Galatasaray are offering him close to €20M (£17.3m, $22.9m) per year. Chelsea and Manchester City have made inquiries.”

As a result of his possible signing, Dean Jones, reporting for TEAMtalk states that the most straightforward path to Donnarumma would come through the departure of Andre Onana.

As it stands, that scenario has not progressed because United have been unable to find a buyer. There is an acceptance within the club that Onana could be moved on under the right circumstances, but there has been little concrete interest so far this summer.

There is an acceptance within the club that Onana could be moved on under the right circumstances, but there has been little concrete interest so far this summer.

One route United could yet explore is the addition of a goalkeeper on a temporary deal to help fix their situation.

Having two top keepers on the books permanently is not feasible but a loan might become achievable.

Ask me anything! 📌 Rudy Galetti will be answering your questions TODAY between 1:30pm and 2:30pm BST. Send in your questions now here.

Man Utd transfer round-up: Low-risk Garnacho sale on; Barca battle on

It’s not just Onana that United are looking to move on and a report claims progress has been made over the departure of Alejandro Garnacho – but not on terms the Red Devils would like.

As a result, it’s stated that United have been left stumped by a lack of concrete interest in the Argentina winger this summer, with Chelsea now emerging as the winger’s sole suitors and with TEAMtalk revealing why a low-risk, cut-price sale is on the cards.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are in contact to sign a top Barcelona star with United reported to be already planning a massive bid, according to a journalist, as Fabrizio Romano gives his verdict on the prospect of the midfielder leaving the Blaugrana for the Emirates Stadium or Old Trafford.

And finally, we have taken a look at the five targets most heavily linked with Old Trafford transfers this summer.

United’s new No.1? A look at Donnarumma’s list of honours