Manchester United have drastically cut their asking price for Andre Onana in a fresh attempt to convince two suitors to follow up interest in his signing – but that hit pales into insignificance compared to the gargantuan loss they are now prepared to take on Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils have been in decline for a few years now and last season’s 15th-place finish in the Premier League was befitting of a side who have made numerous poor decisions behind the scenes. And while Ruben Amorim was unable to spark the revival expected of him after taking over from Erik ten Hag in November, a repeat of last season’s struggles will simply not be tolerated by Manchester United.

With some cash to spend, Amorim and director of football, Jason Wilcox, have embarked on a mission to strengthen their attack. And after scoring a paltry 44 times in 38 Premier League games last season, they hope that by adding a new-look frontline will be the fastest way to catapult their way back up the table.

While they still hope to add Bryan Mbeumo to the capture of Matheus Cunha, any third major summer deal will now have to wait until United have managed to offload a number of their unwanted stars – with Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho (more on him later), Anthony, Sancho and now Onana – all seemingly cleared to leave.

As far as Onana is concerned, United have been given renewed hope they could find a buyer for the goalkeeper, whom they paid a whopping £47.3m fee for to Inter Milan two summers ago.

With the Cameroonian never really convincing at Old Trafford, and having made a catalogue of blunders on goal, the Daily Mail claims Sir Jim Ratcliffe has now greenlit his departure this summer – and has also now lowered his asking price to just £30m (a loss of over £17m on their investment) to try and tempt suitors into a deal.

The Mail claims the keeper is wanted by Ligue 1 side Monaco, though we have consistently revealed that United are persistently trying to push the goalkeeper towards the Saudi Pro League and with one club in particular showing a strong interest.

Any loss on Onana, though, looks set to fade into insignificance compared to that they are due to suffer for Sancho, with a new report revealing the staggeringly low bar they are now seeking to let the winger leave this summer.

IN-DEPTH 🔴⚫ Man Utd wages: 11 summer exits to save Sir Jim Ratcliffe £97m-a-year

Man Utd lower Jadon Sancho price to shocking new low

According to Givemesport, United are considering selling the 25-year-old, who cost a whopping £73m from Borussia Dortmund in summer 2021, for a significantly lower transfer fee of ‘just £15m’, with their current asking price of £25m seemingly viewed as too steep for his suitors.

We have revealed that United have been locked in talks over a deal to sell Sancho to Juventus, with the Serie A side making what has been described to us by sources as good progress in their pursuit of the player and with club-to-club talks progressing.

TEAMtalk can confirm that the Turin-based club are now in discussions with Sancho over a four-year contract worth €7m (£6m / $8.2m) per year, which equates to around £115,000 per week.

Sancho’s current reported wage with Man Utd is £250,000, so this would mark a 54 per cent wage cut if he signs with Juventus.

However, in order to get the deal over the line and, as long as the player does not ask to be compensated over that reduction in wages, United are reported to be ready to let the player finally depart Old Trafford for a very modest £15m (€17.4m, $20.4m), which is even lower than the €25m (£21.5m, $29.3m) fee our reporter, Rudy Galetti, stated earlier this week was being discussed.

And should those two sales go through at the reduced rate, United will be looking at a colossal combined loss for the pair of just over £75m.

Meanwhile, United have also been given renewed hope that the sale of Alejandro Garnacho could be back on the cards with Napoli having reactivated their quest to sign him.

Antonio Conte’s side were put off by United’s mammoth £70m asking price when they came calling in the winter window but strong reports in Italy claim they are ready to try again – and have been encouraged by the possibility of United now having reduced their asking price for the tricky Argentina winger.

Man Utd transfer latest: Critical Mbeumo warning; shock Rashford move

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of Yoane Wissa creates a potentially critical problem for United in their chase for Mbeumo, and with a race against time now underway and with Brentford only willing to sell one or the other, not both.

Elsewhere, a totally unexpected European side are ready to ‘detonate its second bombshell’ in the transfer market by signing Marcus Rashford – and the finer details of the proposed move have been detailed by a report.

On the incoming front, some good news could be finally coming on the new striker front with Dusan Vlahovic set to make two incredible sacrifices in order to force through a move to Old Trafford.

And finally, reports in Spain claim United have made a massive bid for Aurelien Tchouameni, as Real Madrid’s stance on selling the midfielder is revealed.

How would Jadon Sancho fit in at Juventus?

By Samuel Bannister

Sancho has been searching for the next step in his career after Chelsea rejected the chance to keep him, and Man Utd showed no intention of reintegrating him.

For a player who moved to Germany at the age of 17, a move abroad won’t be too daunting. But what is it about the Juventus route that makes it one of his most-discussed potential outcomes?

Juventus have been in transition over the past 12 months. They thought they were moving into a new era with Thiago Motta last summer, but struggled to kick into gear under the ex-Bologna coach. He was replaced by Igor Tudor in March.

Although his position wasn’t certain to start with, Tudor now has a summer to implement his ideas along with the new general manager, Comolli.

Tudor switched Juventus’ shape to a 3-4-3 formation for the most part last season. Taking on the form of a 3-4-2-1, it allowed the supporting attackers to play closer to the main striker.

Sancho made his name as a winger, but has indicated a preference for playing as a no.10 before. The current Juventus system could offer him the best of both worlds.

One obstacle he will have to overcome is his ability in getting past players. Last season, he completed fewer than half of his attempted dribbles for Chelsea in the Premier League. In Serie A, he could come up against some compact systems, where he would have to show more intelligence to create chances.

Crossing was also a significant struggle for Sancho last season, but a role as an attacking midfielder would lessen the pressure for him to produce moments like that. He would instead have more of an emphasis on technique and pace.

There have been a lot of success stories with players moving from Manchester United to Serie A in recent years. Scott McTominay won the Scudetto at the first time of asking with Napoli last season, while Chris Smalling earned a strong reputation with Roma, winning the 2021-22 Europa Conference League.

European football has suited Sancho before with his time at Borussia Dortmund, but only time would tell how he would adapt to Serie A.