Manchester United are prioritising a move for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, but have SIX exciting alternatives in mind in case they miss out, per reports.

After securing deals for the likes of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko, Ruben Amorim wants to sign a new defensive midfielder next.

Brighton’s 21-year-old star Baleba is at the top of their shortlist, with United set to make a formal approach over a transfer, as TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones reported.

However, the Seagulls could demand close to the £115million they received when selling Moises Caicedo to Chelsea, which may prove too steep for United.

According to TBR Football, United have identified six ‘cheaper’ alternatives to Baleba, should they be unable to close a deal with Brighton this summer.

The report names Morten Hjulmand, Angelo Stiller, Javi Guerra, Mikel Jauregizar, Lamine Camara, and Lucien Agoume as options for United.

TEAMtalk can confirm that at least one of those players have been considered by United as they look to strengthen in the middle of the park…

READ MORE 🔴⚫ The 10 most expensive Man Utd strikers: Sesko takes second place after £73.7m move

Ruben Amorim open to reunion with Sporting CP star

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent revealed back on June 3 that Hjulmand is on United’s shortlist.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder of Sporting CP knows Ruben Amorim well, having played 65 times under Amorim during their time together at the Portuguese club.

We understand that £50million could be enough to convince Sporting to reluctantly sell Hjulmand this summer, making him potentially less than half the price of Baleba.

Reliable journalist Gianluca Di Marzio revealed ahead of the last January transfer window that Hjulmand is a player Amorim ‘loves.’

“Amorim loves Hjulmand, so he can accompany him to Manchester United,” Di Marzio stated.

“When Amorim was in dialogue with other clubs, including Liverpool [before Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp], Hjulmand has been on every list of players he wants to take with him.

“He is definitely a player who will be able to follow Amorim and go to Manchester United, because Amorim really likes him.”

However, Brighton star Baleba remains the priority target for now and whether United pivot to other options will depend on how the Seagulls respond to the formal approach, which as mentioned, will happen imminently.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫ Every completed Man Utd transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫ Roma bid for Jadon Sancho and expected Man Utd response emerges

🔴⚫ Man Utd transfer imminent as Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘advanced talks’

🔴⚫ Man Utd approach for Carlos Baleba imminent as Brighton demand record-breaking deal – sources

IN FOCUS: Morten Hjulmand’s stats under Ruben Amorim