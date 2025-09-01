Manchester United are reported to be in talks to sell BOTH Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir on transfer deadline day, with Galatasaray in talks over the pair, and amid claims a number of Red Devils’ stars have forced Ruben Amorim to sign an upgrade after a brutal show of no-faith.

The goalkeeper position has been an issue for United for the past two seasons, with Onana never truly convincing following his £43.8m move from Inter Milan in summer 2023. Having lost his place as the Manchester United number one this season, that has allowed Bayindir an opportunity to stake his claim and prove his worth – but more questions are also being asked of the Turk and he too does not look to have the presence or authority to become a regular pick.

As a result, it’s no surprise to see Amorim having made the signing of a new goalkeeper one of his main priorities this summer. However, with the vast bulk of their money being spent on three attacking additions in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, though, Amorim has had to bide his time before waiting to see if he had enough funds to make a move for a new stopper.

But in a dramatic turn of events on Sunday evening, United made a last-ditch move to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez and are now understood to be closing in on his signing.

The World Cup winner was a late withdrawal from the Villa side that were thrashed at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday, with manager Unai Emery visibly upset by the saga when asked about the goalkeeper’s absence prior to the game.

Now we understand that the Red Devils have agreed personal terms with the Argentine World Cup winner and, with the player having already said yes to joining Amorim, the club are working hard to seal a transfer before the window slams shut.

The move for Martinez also means United will likely abandon their pursuit of Belgian Senne Lammens, with the Royal Antwerp star instead set to join Villa in a dramatic late twist.

Off the back of United’s expected signing of Martinez, the Red Devils are allowing either Onana or Bayindir to depart – and it’s reported by Caught Offside that Galatasaray are in talks to sign both goalkeepers on transfer deadline day, though will ultimately pick just one.

The Turkish side are understood to have made their move after missing out on the signing of Man City goalkeeper Ederson, who has instead agreed to join their rivals Fenerbahce.

Bayindir or Onana – which would Man Utd rather sell?

Of the two goalkeepers, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher insists United would rather offload Onana and are “open to selling him to anyone” before the window slams shut.

We have also previously reported that they have also offered the Cameroon international to clubs in Saudi Arabia. Sources have revealed one of the clubs in Saudi Arabia that Man Utd have reached out to is Neom SC, who will play in the top division from the 2025/26 campaign.

However, Onana has previously resisted all efforts to force him out, making clear he would like to honour the remaining three years he has left on his deal at Old Trafford.

But whether the imminent arrival of Martinez, coupled with concrete interest from Galatasaray, will force a shift in mindset from the player remains to be seen.

Either way, the Turkish side are understood to have opened negotiations with United over deals for either star – and will green-light whichever move looks the more likely.

However, with the Turkish transfer window remaining open until September 11, United do not necessarily need to rush through the deal on Monday, and could yet agree the deal, before holding talks with the player and making clear why he should leave some time in the coming days.

Either way, a damaging report in the Manchester Evening News has revealed United’s squad view last week’s Carabao Cup exit on penalties to League Two Grimsby as their worst defeat in recent years – eclipsing their 7-0 hammering by Liverpool – and with a large portion of the players laying the blame solely at Onana’s door.

The goalkeeper had been recalled for the game, making his first appearance for United since the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in May.

However, after the 12-11 loss on penalties, the paper claims a series of senior United stars have since told Amorim they have no faith in the Cameroon goalkeeper, who was beaten at his near post by Charles Vernam and then failed to secure a corner that was scrambled in by Tyrell Warren.

While United hit back to force the game to a shootout, Onana was then unable to keep out several spot-kicks. While he did save one, the fact he got his gloves to five others, but still failed to keep them out, has raised serious alarm bells among senior members of the squad.

As a result, Amorim has felt he has been left with little option but to act and accelerate a move for a top-class replacement in Martinez.

Man Utd agree Antony sale; Juventus chase 2024 United signing

Elsewhere, United have finally struck an agreement with Real Betis to sell Antony, with the long-running saga set to be resolved on transfer deadline day and with TWO major sacrifices in the Red Devils’ favour helping the Brazil winger land his dream move.

Meanwhile, David Ornstein has provided an update on the chances of wantaway midfielder Kobbie Mainoo leaving Old Trafford before the summer window slams shut.

And finally, United could have an unexpected decision to make in the final hours of the transfer window after Juventus set their eyes on a player who only arrived at Old Trafford last summer, according to reports in Italy.

Man Utd’s big goalkeeper upgrade? How Onana & Martinez compared in 2024/25