Man Utd are one of two clubs chasing Lazio midfielder Sergey Milinkovic-Savic amid claims an ‘informal agreement’ could soon prompt a transfer, per a report.

Links between the Serbian and a move to the Premier League are nothing new. The Red Devils have been credited with interest in the 26-year-old more than most, though the latest report from the Daily Express points to light at the end of the tunnel.

Citing Italian outlet Calciomercato, Milinkovic-Savic is on the radars of both Manchester United and Juventus.

However, Juventus will reportedly struggle to match Lazio’s lofty valuation of €70m (£58.4m).

Regardless, it is Man Utd who are said to be fronting the queue anyway after giving ‘concrete signals’ of interest to Lazio.

Milinkovic-Savic has always shone in a Lazio shirt, but has taken his game up a notch this season. At the half-way mark, the Serbian has already notched seven goals and seven assists for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

United’s firmed up interest is thus understandable, though a deal may have to wait until the summer.

‘Informal agreement’ could aid summer transfer

Milinkovic-Savic has another two-and-a-half years remaining on his current deal. That leaves Lazio well-placed to rebuff any bids this month, but the report details an apparent pact that could see a summer move become a reality.

The Express write an ‘informal agreement’ between Lazio owner Claudio Lotito and the player’s agent has been struck that will allow Milinkovic-Savic to leave next summer if a suitable offer arrives.

United’s financial muscle mean they would be more than capable of offering what Lazio crave if they opt to act on their interest.

Rumours persist that Paul Pogba won’t pen fresh terms at Old Trafford. Donny Van de Beek’s future also remains up in the air with the Dutchman continually overlooked by his managers.

Milinkovic-Savic could be seen as a direct replacement for one or both, while United have also been linked with Wolves’ Ruben Neves in the position.

Liverpool, Man Utd alerted after Xavi left ‘speechless’

Meanwhile, there has been another twist in Liverpool and Manchester United’s hunt for a Barcelona forward, according to one journalist.

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele will become a free agent in June as things stand. Xavi is keen to tie him down to a new deal, but there is a new stumbling block.

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenburg claims the Spanish manager was left ‘nearly speechless’ by Dembele’s wage demands.

The Frenchman apparently wants €43m (£36m) per year to sign on again, which equates to an astonishing £700,000 a week.

The update means Barca may be unable to sort out a new deal for Dembele. Liverpool and United could be on hand to snap up the 24-year-old, should he become available for free.

However, they – like all other potential suitors – will first require Dembele to ease his incredible demands.

