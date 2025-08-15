Manchester United look set to miss out on top target Carlos Baleba this summer and could turn to Morten Hjulmand as an alternative, but it won’t be a straightforward deal.

TEAMtalk understands that United retain an interest in Sporting CP’s 26-year-old defensive midfielder, who was a key player for Ruben Amorim during his time with the Portuguese club.

However, United have been told to expect a tough stance on his fee should they turn to him after walking away from a deal for Baleba, following a formal approach to Brighton.

Hjulmand is viewed as a viable alternative because of detailed scouting reports collected by United.

Sporting’s situation with Viktor Gyokeres, who left to join Arsenal in a £64million deal, has led to the club having a new determination over release clauses being met.

Hjulmand has a release clause worth £68million in his contract, and therefore Sporting are in a strong position to demand a big fee should United come knocking.

United remain keen to sign a new midfielder this summer, though the prospect of them returning for in the future Baleba cannot be ruled out…

Man Utd to consider other options after Baleba blow

United had always expected that a deal for Baleba would be tough.

TEAMtalk reported on Thursday (August 14) that Brighton would tell them the player is not for sale and that their interest was not welcome, which is how the situation has played out.

The Red Devils must now consider a Plan B in terms of signing a midfielder to fix a gap in their squad before the transfer deadline.

Along with Hjulmand, we can confirm that other potential options United have looked at include Monaco’s Lamine Camara and Sevilla’s Lucien Agoume.

Baleba remains at the top of their shortlist but with a deal this summer highly unlikely, they must decide whether to wait until another window to move for him again.

However, United are aware that they could face serious competition for Baleba next year, with Liverpool and Manchester City also admirers.

