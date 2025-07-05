Manchester United have been given serious encouragement over a deal for Ivan Toney after it was reported the striker is very keen to move to Old Trafford, with Ruben Amorim now focusing on two main targets after seemingly missing out on Viktor Gyokeres.

The Red Devils are working hard to boost their squad this summer and sign players not only capable of shining in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation but also players who can help elevate Manchester United back into the upper echelons of English football. And after a miserable campaign that resulted in an unacceptable 15th-place finish, supporters, owners and all associated with the club will be desperately hoping the only way is up.

However, despite adding Matheus Cunha quickly into the summer window, landing that second addition has proved elusive so far. Two bids have failed for Bryan Mbeumo, though hopes are growing that a third offer for the Brentford star will finally be accepted.

And to create a dream new three-pronged partnership, Amorim needs a centre forward who can both lead the line, score goals and truly help bring his unit to life.

But after Viktor Gyokeres seemingly joined Liam Delap in heading to London instead – the Swede is now reported to be closing on a move to Arsenal – United have been forced to look at other targets; of which Toney is most definitely one.

According to reports through the week, United have learned that his side Al-Ahli are open to his sale and are seeking a fee of around £30m (€35m, $41m) for the 29-year-old, despite less than a year in Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, according to Football Insider, Toney has also greenlit a move to Old Trafford, claiming the player ‘wants to play at the highest level and sees United as being able to offer him that’ and with the possible move described as having a ‘genuine possibility’.

In addition, and while he would have to take a pay cut to make the move, the 29-year-old feels his dreams of representing England at the 2026 World Cup would be better served by returning to the Premier League, despite his inclusion in Thomas Tuchel’s most recent squad.

Toney boasts an excellent record of 36 goals in 83 Premier League appearances for Brentford prior to his move to the Middle East, where he has also found goals easy to come by, netting 30 times in 40 appearances across his debut season in Riyadh.

However, while a move to Old Trafford would tick plenty of boxes, it was revealed on Friday that United have turned down the chance to sign free-agent striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin after his recent decision to quit Everton.

And according to reporter Ben Jacobs, money is still at the heart of why United WON’T be moving for the 28-year-old.

One man they are most definitely chasing though is Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

The England striker was subject to a failed offer from Arsenal in the January window, and while the Gunners have since moved on, the prospect of Watkins departing Villa Park remains alive.

To that end, journalist Laurie Whitwell has explained why Amorim has set his heart on bringing Watkins to Old Trafford.

And The Athletic reporter reckons any move is subject to the Red Devils being able to offload Rasmus Hojlund first.

“I do think it is linked to Rasmus Hojlund’s future [Ollie Watkins links] if he goes,” Whitwell began on the Talk of the Devils podcast,

“I’m speaking to people, and that’s perhaps more likely than not at this stage. Even a sale is more likely than a loan. We’ll see how it develops, but Inter are there firmly.

“If he goes, I can’t see how United can’t replace him. They would need an option and Ollie Watkins to my knowledge is one of those options.”

Man Utd transfer latest: FIVE demand Old Trafford exits; Osimhen hopes alive

On the subject of new strikers, United are said to have a ‘burning magnetism’ to land Victor Osimhen this summer and with the Red Devils named as one of the four teams the Nigerian will choose from this summer.

Amorim’s squad is, most certainly, going to have a different look and feel about it next season with five United stars confirming their wishes to leave, according to Fabrizio Romano, and forcing the club to scramble for solutions.

Elsewhere on the departures front, the Daily Mail’s Nathan Salt – who specialises in covering the Red Devils – says there is “no real expectation” within Old Trafford that Andre Onana will be sold and having explained why Amorim will be stuck with the shaky star for at least another year longer.

And finally, United have been given the opportunity to sign at least one Barcelona star this summer as the Catalan giants are planning a fire sale of £121m worth of talent, a report has claimed.

