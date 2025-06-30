New reports claim Manchester United are threatening to walk away from their pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo after deeming Brentford’s demands over the player too high, and while talks are continuing, it’s claimed Jason Wilcox could now explore a cheaper deal for an alternative attacker instead.

The Red Devils are putting their faith into strengthening their attack this summer and believe that is the first route towards redemption after a disastrous a 2024/25 campaign. And having recorded their lowest-ever Premier League finish of 15th and having put in a tepid performance in the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United will hope the only way is up next season.

And while Sir Jim Ratcliffe will need to keep a careful lid on their spending this summer, the early capture of Matheus Cunha in a £62.5m deal from Wolves gave hope for their big summer rebuild ahead.

However, getting signing number two, in Mbeumo, over the line has proved a far harder task. And on Friday evening, it emerged that the Bees had rejected United’s second offer for the player, which totalled £62.5m (€73.2m, $85.8m); an arrangement that included a downpayment worth a guaranteed £55m.

While talks between the clubs continue, and with Fabrizio Romano giving United hope that a third offer will prove decisive, fresh reports have suggested that Ratcliffe could now demand his side walk away from negotiations owing to what has been deemed excessive demands from their Premier League counterparts.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who reports that Ratcliffe has been left alarmed by Brentford’s ‘excessive’ demands, particularly as ‘other areas of the team also pending reinforcement’.

As a result, the report claims the club have therefore ‘moved quickly towards a more accessible option’ in the form of Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney.

They claim ‘first contacts’ have been established between United and the Saudi side, who have ‘aroused’ director of football Jason Wilcox’s interest by declaring their intentions to sell the England striker after just one year in the Middle East.

Mbeumo to Man Utd latest: Fabrizio Romano shares optimistic update

And with Toney ‘welcoming a Premier League return’ and especially to ‘a historic team like Manchester United’ there is ‘optimism about closing an agreement in the coming days’.

The report concludes that United are ready to ‘put on the table an offer that could be very attractive of €30m [£26m] plus €5m [£4.3m] in add-ons’.

While United could yet explore a move to bring Toney to Old Trafford – and if the figures being bandied about are accurate, then the 29-year-old could certainly prove an attractive option – it seems illogical to suggest they will sign him instead of Mbeumo given one is seen as a No.10 while the other is an out and out striker seen as capable of leading the line.

And despite those claims that United could walk away from Mbeumo, Romano is adamant that a deal to bring the 25-year-old Cameroon forward to Old Trafford could be agreed in due course.

Taking to YouTube, Romano confirmed a third bid is on the way before dropping a hint about how a final deal may look from a United end.

Romano suggested Man Utd might not up the total value of the bid (£62.5m), but instead make the structure of the deal and add-ons involved more favourable for Brentford.

“Man Utd are preparing to improve their proposal,” declared Romano. “It’s not just about numbers and the transfer fee, it’s also about the structure of the deal, payment terms, instalments, also add-ons, easy or difficult, and how to activate them.

“Man Utd are working on all these details of the deal in order to try and reach an agreement with Brentford.

“So talks remain underway between Man Utd and Brentford. United remain hopeful of striking a deal.”

David Ornstein also recently confirmed that United do have the financial capacity to secure the signing of Mbeumo this summer without the need to generate sales first, as has also been speculated.

Meanwhile, United are set to agree a deal with an exciting youngster after director of football Jason Wilcox made a breakthrough in negotiations and prevented the young star from being lured elsewhere, as had been previously reported.

Elsewhere, a pre-agreed United transfer has been aborted, with Ruben Amorim presented with yet another headache.

And finally, Casemiro has reached a final decision on whether to stay at Old Trafford or leave this summer after Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti told him his chances of making it to the World Cup next year, according to reports.

