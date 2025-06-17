TEAMtalk sources can reveal the transfer fee that Manchester United are looking to recoup for Jadon Sancho this summer as Saudi sides join a quartet of European clubs in the hunt for his signature.

The race for the England attacker is growing, with new clubs showing interest in recent days. Borussia Dortmund and teams from Saudi Arabia have now joined the list of clubs considering a move for Sancho.

As reported earlier this month, Napoli, AC Milan, and Aston Villa had already made initial enquiries for Sancho. However, no real progress has been made in talks with those clubs recently.

Man Utd, for their part, are keen to part ways with the English winger this summer and have set a price tag of around £30m to let him go.

That figure has attracted attention from Saudi clubs, who see Sancho as a valuable opportunity in terms of quality and market appeal.

Dortmund, where Sancho played some of his best football, are seriously thinking about bringing him back. The player still has strong ties with the German club, even if his high salary demands remain a problem that could complicate negotiations.

The situation is open and more developments are expected very soon. For sure, with several clubs now involved, Sancho’s future will depend on the balance between transfer fee, salary and the player’s ambitions.

At the moment, though, Sancho prefers to stay in Europe rather than go elsewhere.

Chelsea urged to make Sancho U-turn

Having turned down their option to sign Sancho permanently after his loan stint at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea were criticised for not taking up their option to buy the winger.

Speaking after the club’s Europa Conference League fina win, former Blues star Joe Cole told TNT Sports: “This is a kid that has gone to Dortmund and was a star. He was a superstar as a kid. He went to Manchester United and wasn’t one. He’s done it. He’s come here and got his career back on track. I still think there is more to come from him; I really do.”

Fellow pundit Michail Antonio agreed, adding: “I think Chelsea should sign Jadon Sancho. He has been an important factor to the squad, and in parts of the season he has been the catalyst for the team.

“I think he would be a good signing and would help them to keep pushing next season and what is to come.”

Despite those comments, that ship appears to have sailed for Chelsea, given they have moved onto other targets instead to improve Enzo Maresca’s squad.

