Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho is still set to leave, and TEAMtalk can reveal the most likely club to sign him, though negotiations have not been straightforward.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan with Chelsea, before the Blues opted out of their £25m obligation to buy him by paying a £5million fee to the Red Devils.

Ruben Amorim has made clear that Sancho isn’t in his plans for this season, and the winger hasn’t been involved in pre-season, a clear indication that his time at Man Utd is over.

TEAMtalk understands that Turkish giants Besiktas remain seriously interested in signing Sancho.

However, the 23-time capped England international’s reported wages of £250,000 per week, on a contract that runs until next summer, have proven to be the biggest stumbling block.

Besiktas are waiting for Sancho to lower his salary demands before making a decisive move. They recently asked for information on the winger, but his current wage requests are deemed too high.

Besiktas are ready to move quickly if Sancho softens his stance, making them the frontrunners to sign him, at this stage.

READ MORE 🔴⚫ Man Utd wages: Top 10 earners at Old Trafford after Mbeumo and Cunha sign big contracts

Two more European giants keeping tabs on Jadon Sancho

Sancho’s situation has been somewhat at a standstill in recent weeks, giving space for multiple clubs to explore potential moves.

Juventus were ahead in the race for a long time, maintaining daily contact with both Man Utd and the player’s camp.

Juventus have built a strong foundation, and came close to finalising the deal, as TEAMtalk reported on July 17.

However, without attacking departures – notably Nico Gonzalez or Dusan Vlahovic – the Italian side cannot take the final steps.

Borussia Dortmund have also discussed the idea of bringing Sancho back for a third spell, and the player is open to a return – following his previous success in Germany – where he first made his name ahead of his £73million switch to Old Trafford in 2021.

Man Utd asking price, set at under €20million (£17.2m / £23.4m) , is considered reasonable, and early contact has been made with the player’s entourage.

However, Dortmund are not rushing, keeping Sancho on their list but looking at other attacking options as well.

For now, Besiktas appear the most ready to act for Sancho if the salary conditions change, so this is a story to keep a close eye on in the near future.

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫ Marcus Rashford in stinging criticism of Man Utd – ‘No man’s land’

🔴⚫ Man Utd breakthrough as Fabrizio Romano confirms £44m transfer is ON

🔴⚫ Man Utd trio urge Carlos Baleba to complete stunning move as Ornstein, Whitwell drop big updates

Sancho at Man Utd: The troubled timeline

By Samuel Bannister

July 1, 2021: Manchester United announce they have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign Sancho after Euro 2020.

August 14, 2021: Sancho makes his Man Utd debut in a Premier League win over Leeds United.

November 23, 2021: Sancho scores his first Man Utd goal in a Champions League game against Villarreal.

November 28, 2021: Sancho adds his first Premier League goal against Chelsea.

April 23, 2021: Sancho makes the final appearance of his debut season, which thus ends with five goals from 38 games for Man Utd.

August 22, 2022: Sancho scores his first goal of the new season with the opener in a win over Liverpool.

December 13, 2022: Erik ten Hag says Sancho has been absent due to ‘physical and mental’ factors – with it later emerging that the club were not cleared to go public with his mental health struggles.

February 1, 2023: Sancho returns to action for the first time since October and helps Man Utd reach the EFL Cup final.

February 26, 2023: Man Utd win the EFL Cup, with Sancho appearing as a substitute for the last seven minutes.

June 3, 2023: Sancho starts the FA Cup final, but Man Utd lose to Man City. His season ends with seven goals from 41 games.

September 3, 2023: Ten Hag leaves Sancho out of his squad against Arsenal and blames ‘his performances in training’.

September 14, 2023: Man Utd announce that Sancho will be made to train separately due to a discipline issue.

January 11, 2024: After not playing since August, Sancho re-joins Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season.

January 13, 2024: Sancho provides an assist on his second debut for Dortmund.

April 28, 2024: Sancho becomes the highest-scoring English player in the history of the Bundesliga – an honour he would hold for just five months – with a goal against RB Leipzig.

June 1, 2024: Sancho starts the Champions League final at Wembley as Borussia Dortmund lose to Real Madrid.

August 10, 2024: Having held peacemaking talks with Ten Hag, Sancho plays for Man Utd in the Community Shield against Man City, but misses a penalty in the shootout.

August 31, 2024: Chelsea sign Sancho on loan with an obligation to buy if they finish in the top 14 of the Premier League.

September 14, 2024: Sancho makes his debut for Chelsea as a substitute against Bournemouth and earns the man of the match award after making an assist.

December 4, 2024: Sancho scores his first goal for Chelsea in a win over Southampton.

March 11, 2025: Reports begin to emerge that Chelsea can pay a penalty fee to avoid signing Sancho permanently.

April 20, 2025: A win over Fulham triggers Chelsea’s obligation to buy Sancho due to not being able to finish lower than 14th, although reports persist about their option to cancel the deal.

May 28, 2025: Sancho wins the Conference League with Chelsea, who beat Real Betis in the final.

June 11, 2025: Chelsea confirm they are sending Sancho back to Man Utd after his loan spell.

FULL BREAKDOWN 👉 All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2025 transfer window