AS Roma are making progress in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho, but TEAMtalk understands that a deal for the Manchester United outcast is far from done.

United have verbally accepted a proposal from Roma for the winger, reportedly a fee of around £20million, but negotiations with the player won’t be straightforward.

TEAMtalk understands that the real problem is Sancho’s salary demands. He currently earns £250,000 per week with United, on a contract valid until next summer.

The 25-year-old winger, who spent last season on loan with Chelsea, is not convinced about lowering his wages to join Roma, and is reluctant to join as they will not play in the Champions League this season.

Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini is personally trying to convince Sancho. However, the player has shown no intention, at least for now, to reduce his salary for this move.

Interestingly, Sancho had previously shown more flexibility with Juventus. He was open to adjusting his wages to join the Turin club, but he has not given the same kind of signal to Roma.

Instead, Sancho’s plan is to wait and see if other clubs step in with stronger personal terms before making a final decision on his future.

Jadon Sancho waiting to make final exit choice

As the transfer window moves closer to its conclusion, Sancho’s situation could still change.

Roma, however, are not ready to wait forever and may soon consider other options to strengthen their attacking options.

Meanwhile, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Besiktas, and Atlético Madrid continue to monitor the developments closely. Sancho’s future is still open, but time is starting to run out.

United, meanwhile, remain firm in their desire to sell Sancho permanently and other stars are also in the frame to leave Old Trafford.

Rasmus Hojlund, like Sancho, has been left out of United’s squad for their Premier League opener against Arsenal.

AC Milan have been heavily linked with Hojlund and remain interested. United are open to loaning or selling Hojlund should their demands be met.

The prospect of other Red Devils stars leaving before the transfer window slams shut cannot be ruled out, either.

