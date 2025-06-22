Manchester United are determined to get winger Jadon Sancho off the books this summer and former manager Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to bring him to Fenerbahce, but two Italian giants are also keen.

The 25-year-old is expected to leave The Red Devils following his loan with Chelsea, who paid a £5m fee to cancel their £25m obligation to buy him.

Sancho has been left out of Man Utd’s squad for their pre-season tour of the United States, along with Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, and Marcus Rashford – a clear signal from Ruben Amorim that he wants the quartet to leave.

According to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, who has 1.8 million followers on X, Fenerbahce have asked about the conditions of a potential move for Sancho.

Mourinho is reportedly keen on signing the England international as he looks to lift the Turkish league title next term and succeed on the European stage.

Sancho notched five goals and 10 assists for Chelsea last term and helped them win the Europa Conference League, but has been left in limbo after Enzo Maresca’s side snubbed his permanent signing.

A move to Fenerbahce offers Sancho the chance to play regularly at a decent level, though Mourinho’s reported plans could be scuppered amid rival interest from Italy…

TWO Italian sides want Jadon Sancho

Napoli are confirmed admirers of Sancho, with another big-name manager in Antonio Conte keen on the winger, as he looks to fill the void left by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who joined PSG in January.

However, according to respected journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are looking to hijack Napoli’s pursuit of Sancho.

He claims that Juventus have ‘made moves’ towards a deal for the Man Utd star, who they were interested in prior to his loan move to Chelsea.

Reports suggest that Juventus are prepared to pay around £22m for Sancho, who has one year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford.

The issue for suitors has always been Sancho’s mammoth wages of £250,000, which was another key reason why Chelsea didn’t sign him.

Sancho would likely have to agree to a pay cut to join Fenerbahce, Juventus or Napoli on a permanent deal.

If not, we could see a situation where Sancho is again loaned out, before leaving Man Utd on a free transfer next summer.

It will be interesting to see who makes the first concrete move for Sancho, as there is clearly no shortage of interest despite his inconsistent form of late.

