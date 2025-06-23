Fenerbahce have exploded into the race for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho, with Jose Mourinho keen on signing the winger, TEAMtalk can confirm.

We understand that the Turkish club has started talks with Man Utd and the player’s representatives to understand the conditions for a possible transfer.

The first club-to-club contact happened before mid-June, and Fenerbahce have bee exploring a deal behind the scenes since May.

Jose Mourinho has given his green light to the potential signing of Sancho, and the Turkish giants are doing all they can to make a deal happen.

However, there are two big obstacles. First, there is strong interest in the 25-year-old from other clubs.

As TEAMtalk reported on June 17, and previously, Sancho’s former club Borussia Dortmund, as well as Napoli, AC Milan, Aston Villa and some Saudi Pro League clubs ahve shown interest in Sancho.

Suitors have been alerted to the fact that Man Utd are willing to sell for around £30m. This fee could be negotiable, with The Red Devils accepting the fact they will not recoup the whopping £73m spent on him in 2021.

Fenerbahce working hard to sign Man Utd star

TEAMtalk understands that suitors are intrigued by Sancho’s £30m price tag, with a permanent Old Trafford exit possible for the winger this summer.

The biggest obstacle for Fenerbahce, as well as other interested clubs, is Sancho’s salary requests.

The 23-time capped England international currently earns a reported £300,000 per week with Man Utd, with his contract valid until next summer. This wage was covered in part by Chelsea last season, during his loan at Stamford Bridge.

TEAMtalk has been told that Sancho is demanding €12m (£10.3m / $13.8m) per year for his next contract, which equates to approximately £200,000 per week.

This is also one of the key reasons why Chelsea decided to pay a £5m fee to pull out of their £25m obligation to buy Sancho, as part of their loan agreement.

This is a significant drop from his current terms but is still a huge figure for Fenerbahce, making negotiations very challenging.

However, talks with the player’s entourage have been ongoing for more than a month, as mentioned, and both sides are trying to find a solution.

Fenerbahce are hopeful and determined to try until the end.

