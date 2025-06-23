Juventus are looking to edge ahead of three major rivals in the battle to sign Jadon Sancho this summer and hope to curry favour with Jason Wilcox by offering Manchester United his pick from a striker or a midfielder as part of a straight swap.

The winger’s Old Trafford career is officially over and there will be no way back for him at Manchester United under Ruben Amorim. While Sancho has never had the chance to show Amorim what he can, having left on a season’s loan to Chelsea before the Portuguese’s appointment, there will be no lifeline and Wilcox is now looking to offload the 25-year-old for the highest price possible.

Indeed, Sancho is one of four players Amorim has already decided will have no future at Old Trafford and will not be touring with the club this summer to either Sweden, to face Leeds United, or the USA, where they play West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton.

And while Chelsea negated their option to sign Sancho permanently, paying a £5m penalty in the process, there remains no shortage of suitors for him this summer, with Juventus also battling Napoli, Fenerbahce and at least one club in the Saudi Pro-League for his services.

However, reports in the Italian media have suggested Juventus have now held talks with United to try and outmanoeuvre their fellow competitors.

And according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Juventus and their general manager Damien Comolli have now offered United their pick of two players as part of a straight swap.

Under the headline ‘Sancho go ahead’, Albanese, in his update on Monday morning, claims the Bianconeri have been in touch with United to discuss the prospect of either Dusan Vlahovic or Douglas Luiz moving to Old Trafford in a straight swap.

Sancho swap: Man Utd offered Vlahovic or Luiz by Juventus

The report claims Comolli is desperate to remove Vlahovic from the club’s wage bill this summer and has been actively offering him to a number of clubs already.

With just a year left on his deal, Juve have seemingly decided they want to part ways with the towering Serbian striker as they look to get his reported £215,000 a week salary off their wage bill.

And while the 25-year-old, who has missed a total of 25 games while at Juve through a series of injury niggles, has so far declined offers from Turkey and Saudi Arabia, it has been previously reported that a move to Old Trafford would be seen as the ideal next step in his career and the striker would say yes to a move to United of the opportunity arose.

At the same time, we have been told Nottingham Forest have made enquiries of their own over a potential deal for the 109-goal marksman.

However, the chance to bring the player to Old Trafford could prove a perfect opportunity with Wilcox very much aware of Amorim’s desire to sign a new frontline striker this summer.

Juventus, though, are also reported to have offered United a chance to sign Douglas Luiz, who struggled to find his best form in Turin after sealing a high-profile move from Aston Villa last summer.

The Brazilian made a total of 27 appearances across the 2024/25 campaign, but did not have the impact expected and it has been reported they would be open to offers for him as a result.

