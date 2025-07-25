A top Manchester United star is reportedly ‘ready to quit’ the club and willing to listen to offers from other teams on the eve of the new season, in a potentially damaging blow for Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils have started to ramp up their transfer business after a slow last few weeks, with Bryan Mbeumo finally completing his move from Brentford and the club’s search for a new No.9 starting to hit fever pitch.

Indeed, United have switched their focus to RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko on that front, although they face serious competition from Newcastle for his signature.

Despite the need for Amorim to bolster his squad after a disastrous 2024/25 campaign, United are also in a position where they need to get players off the books to satisfy PSR.

The likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sacho, Tyrell Malacia are all up for grabs, but Luke Shaw‘s name has not really been on that list – despite his continued struggles to get on the pitch for any length of time.

However, a report in the Daily Mirror states that the 30-year-old has dropped a ‘quit’ bombshell on Amorim, having spent more than a decade at Old Trafford.

The England international appears ready to accept that his Red Devils career is coming to an end, with ‘serious’ interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia in his services.

Shaw currently has two years remaining on his contract and is in the United squad that travelled to the United States for their pre-season tour. He is expected to be in contention to face West Ham on Sunday and played against Leeds as Amorim’s side returned to action for pre-season.

Shaw faces battle for starting spot

In terms of a regular starting role at United for the upcoming season, it appears that Shaw has a better chance of slotting into the back three than has has of playing in his favoured wing-back role.

The former Southampton will face competition from Diogo Dalot, January arrival Patrick Dorgu and summer signing Diego Leon for the wide berth on the left.

Dorgu is perhaps favourite to be Amorim’s first option at wing-back for the new season, although there are high hopes for £3.3million signing Leon, who joined from Cerro Porteno of Paraguay too.

The 18-year-old played in the opening half of the draw with Leeds and was praised by head coach Amorim. “He did really well. He’s learning things, he’s powerful, he’s going to be a very good player.”

The report adds that Amorim will be in no rush to offload Shaw, despite the injury-plagued star carrying £150,000-a-week wages and Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to trim the Old Trafford wage bill.

The Mirror also claims that if Shaw does line up a new club then United are unlikely to stand in his way, especially for a player who has only made 27 appearances across the last two seasons.

