Manchester United have Jean-Philippe Mateta at the top of their striker shortlist and Crystal Palace are willing to sell him for a bargain fee, but two European heavyweights are also in the race, TEAMtalk understands.

A new centre-forward is the new top priority for United following the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves, which has now been officially confirmed.

United pushed to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, but with Chelsea now set to seal the £30m deal imminently, Ruben Amorim’s side are plotting a move for Mateta instead.

TEAMtalk sources state that United are expected to make a concrete move in the coming days to explore the conditions of a potential deal.

We understand that despite Mateta’s fantastic season in which he helped Palace win the FA Cup, the Eagles are willing to sell the forward for a fee in the region of €30m (£25.2m) to €35m (£29.5m).

Mateta’s contract with Palace is set to expire in 2027, as Palace have triggered the option to extend his current deal by another year. This could still mean they will be forced to consider bids, however.

United are poised to make a move for the 27-year-old striker in the near future, but must move quickly to beat the competition to his signature as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co look to back Amorim in rebuilding the squad.

READ MORE: Arsenal thunder into race for top Man Utd target as Fabrizio Romano explains transfer battle

TWO Serie A giants keen on Mateta – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Juventus are seriously considering a move for Mateta. The Italian club have been following the situation for weeks and believe he would fit their system.

With Victor Osimhen off the table as a potential signing for Juventus, following the departure of sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, Mateta is viewed as a more realistic and financially manageable solution for the Bianconeri.

AC Milan are another club to watch. The Rossoneri are still considering Mateta as a possible option for the No. 9 position. Their final decision may depend on new manager Massimiliano Allegri, who will play a key role in choosing the new striker.

The race for Mateta is heating up, and United need to strike fast if they want to win the race. The French international would certainly be an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund, based on his 2024/25 form.

With developments expected in the coming days, Palace could find it difficult to keep hold of their top talisman.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd wages: Top 10 earners at Old Trafford revealed as Ratcliffe cost-cutting continues

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫ Doubts cast over Man Utd signing of Matheus Cunha as pundit raises serious concerns

🔴⚫ Bruno Fernandes ‘CLOSE’ to leaving Man Utd for Saudi after ‘positive’ talks

🔴⚫ Man Utd warned of ‘devastating’ effects of mega-money Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo link-up

IN FOCUS: Jean-Philippe Mateta vs Rasmus Hojlund