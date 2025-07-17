Manchester United’s hopes of securing the Bryan Mbeumo signing appear to have suffered another significant setback – and it all comes off the back of chief rivals Liverpool motoring towards a huge deal of their own to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

It’s now been a staggering 47 days since Manchester United announced their only major signing of the summer so far, with Matheus Cunha arriving in a £62.5m package from Wolves. And while teenagers Diego Leon, Harley Emsden-James and Enzo Kana-Biyik have all been added since, getting senior signing number two on board this summer has been akin to pulling teeth.

Indeed, with talks having begun several weeks ago over a deal to bring Mbeumo to Old Trafford, United have continued to draw blanks, and it’s now been two weeks since their second offer – totalling £62.5m, including a downpayment worth £55m – was rejected by the Bees.

Those hopes deteriorated on Wednesday after it emerged that Brentford have now increased their demands for the player further, leading David Ornstein to report that there remained a ‘considerable gap’ between the clubs.

Now United’s hopes have suffered a further setback – and it all stems from Liverpool’s decision to mobilise towards the signing of Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt – a player United themselves had also been strongly linked with.

Liverpool’s decision to move for Ekitike comes after strong reports late on Wednesday morning revealed that Liverpool have now agreed a six-year contract for the player, who only now wants to join Arne Slot’s side, and with talks over a fee ongoing.

But the Reds’ bold move means that Newcastle, who had themselves made a move to sign the France Under-21s striker earlier in the week, have been left disappointed – and leaves Eddie Howe’s side exploring a move for an alternative.

And as our Fraser Fletcher reported on Monday, and as now backed up by Ornstein, the Magpies have begun to look into a deal for Yoane Wissa.

And with the Bees reluctant to sell both Wissa AND Mbeumo, United look set to be the biggest losers in the transfer merry-go-round.

Wissa to Newcastle: what Ornstein and Ben Jacobs are saying

Writing in The Athletic, Ornstein explained: ‘Newcastle United are exploring a deal to sign Brentford striker Yoane Wissa after cooling their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike.

‘The north-east club are yet to contact Brentford, but that is expected soon, while an agreement would also be needed with the DR Congo international on personal terms.’

With Newcastle seeing an offer for Ekitike rejected, the Magpies are now ready to step up the hunt for Wissa, who scored 19 goals in the Premier League last season – the most non-penalty goals from any of the top goalscorers.

Ornstein added: ‘Wissa is high among their alternative targets but Brentford’s willingness to sell and the potential asking price may rest on what happens in relation to his teammate Bryan Mbeumo, who is being pursued by Manchester United.’

Explaining the situation further, journalist Ben Jacobs made clear in a post on X that Brentford would only be willing to sell one or the other; not both.

‘Newcastle United have Brentford’s Yoane Wissa on their radar and are set to make an approach to Brentford.

‘£50m+ valuation as Brentford can extend Wissa’s contract until 2026 [note – should read 2027] and protect his value.

‘Brentford don’t want to lose Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo in the same window, so Newcastle interest in the former could impact Manchester United as well.’

