Manchester United and Brentford are continuing talks over a deal for Bryan Mbeumo after the Red Devils saw a second offer fall flat – but optimism remains a deal can be done, with Fabrizio Romano revealing his belief a “solution” will be found and with a full agreement now extremely close.

Ruben Amorim has made strengthening his attack his priority focus this summer after a dismal 2024/25 campaign resulted in a dire 15th-place finish in the Premier League and a tepid showing in the Europa League final. But while Manchester United may have ended up finishing in the bottom half for the first time in their history, they still retain significant pulling power and are still very much able to attract the big names.

Indeed, with Matheus Cunha already in the bag to the tune of a £62.5m agreement with Wolves, United next hope to add Mbeumo to the mix after the Brentford forward made clear his wish to move to Old Trafford.

And while his contract expires in a year’s time, the fact that the Bees have a 12-month option to extend that to 2027 has given the London side a strong belief they can hold out for the best possible price.

To that end, United’s opening offer, worth a downpayment of £45m, plus a further £10m in add-ons, was swiftly batted away by the Bees.

Then, on Friday evening, trusted journalist David Ornstein broke the news that a second offer – worth £55m plus £7.5m in add-ons – has also now fallen short.

Despite that, the two clubs are not thought to be too far away in their differences and, with talks continuing, there is renewed optimism that an agreement could now be a matter of just days away.

And with Ornstein also revealing that Mbeumo’s fellow suitors, Tottenham Hotspur, have yet to launch any sort of offer and are unlikely to do so as they pursue other targets, United now have renewed optimism that they can finally hit the jackpot and bring a second big-name attacker to Old Trafford this summer and with a full agreement with the Bees now just a whisker away.

Mbeumo deadline set as Fabrizio Romano reveals Man Utd latest

TEAMtalk understands that Mbeumo has made it clear to his agents that he only sees himself playing for United next season and will not entertain moves anywhere else, with his entire focus on playing for the Red Devils seen as the perfect next step in the 25-year-old’s career.

According to The Mirror, United and Brentford want an agreement squared off as quickly as possible with a loose deadline set of July 7, when Amorim’s first-team squad return for pre-season training.

Per multiple reports, the Bees are seeking just a little bit more of a guaranteed payment up front – nearer the £60m mark – with bonuses potentially taking the deal up to £65m (€76m, $89.2m).

That means that, as it stands, the two sides are just £5m apart on the initial payment and just £2.5m off from an overall agreement. Those differences are expected to be ironed out in a few days.

To that end, Romano also feels an agreement is close after dropping an update on his YouTube page.

“My understanding is that Brentford have constantly mentioned in the talks with Manchester United, the price tag of other players in the market, this is why they want more than United offered in their second bid.

“But my understanding is not that Brentford rejected the bid and talks stopped. My understanding is that the conversations between Man United and Brentford continue, and they are trying to find a solution.

“Manchester United remain calm, they remain confident and they remain optimistic because the player has given total priority to United. The situation is very clear, he wants to wear red next season.

“As of tonight no agreement, but talks continue as Man Utd try to find a final solution.”

