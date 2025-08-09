Paris Saint-Germain have made it clear to Manchester United they will not stand in their way of any move to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma amid claims from a journalist that the French giants are ready to push the ‘world’s best keeper’ out this summer, and with a tempting price tag put on his head.

The Red Devils have taken their summer spending past the £200m (€230m, $269m) barrier after shelling out for three new attackers in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, the latter of which should be officially announced this weekend. However, while Manchester United now need sales before proceeding with any more big-money additions, Ruben Amorim has at least identified his next two targets.

While hopes of signing Carlos Baleba from Brighton look difficult to pull off, Amorim looks set for far better news over his pursuit for superstar keeper Donnarumma.

That’s according to transfer journalist Duncan Castles, who claims European champions PSG have decided they want to SELL the 26-year-old as a matter of urgency over his failure to agree a new deal.

With United now given a green light to pursue the deal, Castles told the Transfers Podcast: “The interesting thing here is that during these discussions between Donnarumma and PSG through the summer, Donnarumma had told the club he had other options and, at a certain point, he said he did not want to stay at PSG.

“Now that PSG have bought a new goalkeeper [Lucas Chevalier], he’s telling Paris that he would prefer to stay at the club, and he will consider staying and leaving the club under freedom of contract in a year’s time. That’s the guidance I have.

“PSG are understandably unhappy about that. The information I have is that they have told Donnarumma they will not let him run down his deal and leave on a free transfer in the same style he did with Milan.

“They see what Donnarumma is doing as trying to reduce his transfer fee and trying to organise conditions under which he can leave, where most of the money spent on his transfer, i.e. the total package of the new club, goes towards his salary and signing-on fee rather than the transfer fee.”

Indeed, reports earlier this week claimed United were ready to launch an ‘onslaught’ to sign the 26-year-old keeper, described by his agent, Vincenzo Raiola, as “the best goalkeeper in the world” and a player “deserving of the Ballon d’Or”.

Man Utd learn how much Donnarumma will cost as star makes feelings clear

Per that report, PSG are seeking a fee of around €35m (£30.5m, $40.5m) to sanction Donnarumma’s sale with the PSG keeper’s contract due to expire on June 30, 2026.

As a result, it’s stated that United’s opening offer is poised to be worth €30m (£26.1m, $34.7m), which does come relatively close to matching the European champions’ valuation.

Any bid of that size, though, could prove enough, with journalist Ben Jacobs being told that the Ligue 1 giants are only seeking €30m to sell.

Either way, having already handled the weight of expectation at both AC Milan and PSG, Donnarumma is no stranger to pressure – and sources have told our transfer reporter, Dean Jones, that he is interested in joining United due to the stature of the club, which aligns with the level of responsibility he is used to.

Despite that, Castles is adamant United are yet to present an official bid for his services, while the journalist also suggests that competition could also arrive from Manchester City, despite their recent signing of James Trafford from Burnley in a £27m deal.

Castles explained: “PSG are aware that Man Utd are interested in the player. My understanding is that Man Utd have not formally contacted PSG, and there is no transfer offer at present.

“They also expect Chelsea to get involved in that discussion and possibly Man City.”

Man Utd transfer latest: Baleba keen on move; Hojlund exit agreed

Meanwhile, United believe that Baleba wants to join the club after the Red Devils made contact for the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder, sources have told TEAMtalk.

However, his £100m valuation does look tricky and United will need to raise money through some sales before financing any move for the 21-year-old Cameroon midfielder.

One player who could soon be taken off the books is Rasmus Hojlund, with the Dane set to be squeezed out following the capture of Sesko.

Now, according to two sources, United have reached a verbal agreement with AC Milan over the striker’s move, though there are two major obstacles in getting rid of the player who does not feature in Amorim’s plans.

Another player who could leave is Alejandro Garnacho, and we understand Chelsea are accelerating their pursuit of the Argentina international winger, with sources indicating that a deal is on track to be sealed imminently and with a timeline for the move now coming to light.

