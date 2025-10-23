Manchester United are pushing hard to sign a new midfielder in the January transfer window and have their gaze fixed on four Premier League targets, with multiple sources revealing why and when a move for Stuttgart’s classy star Angelo Stiller could come to fruition.

The Red Devils spent in excess of £200m on building a new attack this summer, with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all arriving in costly deals. While rejuvenating their strikeforce was very much needed, the three signings came at the expense of another gaping hole in Ruben Amorim’s set-up, with the lack of a natural No.6 to sit at the base of the Manchester United midfield clear for all to see.

However, sources insist United will look to rectify that in 2026 and plan to bring in two new midfielders to marshal the Portuguese’s 3-4-2-1 formation, with one signing in January planned, followed by another in the summer window.

And with cash to spend in the winter window, we understand a wishlist is starting to be drawn up of would-be options to bring to Old Trafford.

In recent days, the name of Stuttgart star Stiller has been thrust into the limelight, amid claims a €40m (£34.7m, $46.3m) buyout clause in his deal becomes active in 2026.

And while our sources understand that Stiller is a player of interest to club sources, a January move is not on the cards for one very big reason, according to TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones.

“There’s a lot of talk about Angelo Stiller at the moment and it’s right that he’s on the list – but there is a lot to fall into place before a decision would be made, and it’s not an option for January,” Jones stated.

“There are a couple of important things to note about the Stiller interest. One thing we have reported before is that he is more seen as a Bruno Fernandes or Kobbie Mainoo type figure, so would most likely be replacing one of those two.

“Secondly, signing someone from abroad in January is not really what they want to do in this window because of the time it can take to settle and fit in.”

Off the back of that, Jones believes interest in four Premier League stars is far more viable for United when it comes to a potential January signing.

“I think that’s why you are hearing more about Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson, Yehor Yarmoliuk and Adam Wharton. Yes, they are all going to be difficult to sign mid-season, but if it can be done, there is a better chance of them settling into action because they are already in the rhythm of Premier League football.”

Romano, Plettenberg also discuss Man Utd links to Angelo Stiller

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg is also reporting that United are very much in the hunt for the five-times capped Germany international.

Furthermore, he claims the player will be open to leaving VfB Stuttgart come the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Manchester United are still monitoring Angelo Stiller, who is very open to a move next summer.

‘MUFC Should VfB buy out his release clause, they currently intend to demand more than €50 million (£43.5m, $58m) for the 24-year-old midfielder.

‘One to watch for the next summer transfer window.’

That interest has also been backed up by Fabrizio Romano, who claims Stiller is very much on United’s wanted list.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Angelo Stiller remains a player monitored by Manchester United.

“They are following him. They are closely monitoring his progress.

“Again, at the moment, there are no negotiations, no talks, but Ruben Amorim wants an important midfielder at Manchester United in 2026.

“We will see whether it’s going to be January, if it is possible, or the summer transfer window, we will see that.

“But 2026 for Man Utd will be the right year to bring in an important midfielder.

“Angelo Stiller is one of the players being monitored.”

Another transfer journalist, Graeme Bailey, claims United have an interest in both Stiller and Roma star Manu Kone.

Writing for United in Focus, he stated: “United are busy assessing and putting together their plans for 2026 and midfield is an area we know is somewhere they have major plans for.

“The club are actively working on this and are dismissing the notion of any shortlist ahead of next summer.

“Angelo Stiller and Manu Kone are two players that United are already well versed on, they like them both and are keeping close tabs on them.

“They are both huge talents and there are little doubts that they would be good fits.

“Interesting to note that Kone particularly is playing in a system very similar to one which Ruben Amorim deploys.

“One thing with these two players, neither of them are looking to move in January – they are both fully focused on making the World Cup finals next summer for their respective nations and neither would be willing to risk that with a move in January window.

“But keep an eye on these two, good chance both will be on the move in 2026.”

