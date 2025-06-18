Marcus Rashford’s dream transfer to Barcelona is in jeopardy, with TEAMtalk sources citing the imminent arrival of Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams as a significant hurdle.

Barcelona, already hesitant about Manchester United’s £40m valuation for the 27-year-old forward, are prioritising Williams, whose dynamic wing play aligns with their long-term vision.

Rashford, whose loan at Aston Villa officially ends on June 30, faces an uncertain future as his desire for a move to the Camp Nou falters, leaving his next destination unclear.

TEAMtalk revealed the United outcast’s desire to join Barcelona on April 29 and his stance hasn’t changed as he looks to take on a new challenge.

Rashford’s stint at Villa – four goals and six assists in 17 appearances – rekindled his England career, but a hamstring injury and Villa’s indecision over their £40m option to buy have clouded his prospects.

With his £325,000-per-week wages and United’s resolve to secure a permanent sale, Barcelona’s preference for a loan deal with an option to buy further complicates negotiations.

United, under Ruben Amorim, are firm on offloading Rashford to fund squad rebuilding, ruling out his return to Old Trafford.

Serie A could offer Marcus Rashford an escape route

Interest from other clubs offers potential lifelines. Rashford is on Tottenham’s radar but their pursuit has been thwarted by his reluctance to join a London side, as he prioritises a move abroad.

Serie A trio Napoli, AC Milan, and Como have all sounded out the possibility of a deal, with sources again confirming Rashford’s openness to an overseas transfer.

Napoli’s attacking setup and Milan’s pending squad rebuild make them strong candidates, while Como’s ambitious project could appeal as a wildcard option.

Napoli are especially active in their search for a top-level left winger to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who left for Paris Saint-Germain in January.

Milan, meanwhile, view Rashford as a potential replacement for Rafael Leao, who is being linked with potential moves away.

United sources indicate Rashford’s departure is inevitable, but the deal may drag until the transfer window’s final days, given the complexity of his salary and United’s insistence on a cash sale.

As the window progresses, Rashford’s camp remains focused on securing a club matching his ambitions. With Barcelona’s interest cooling and London off the table, Rashford’s next move hinges on whether Serie A suitors can meet United’s demands.

There have been hints from sources of a surprise option appearing in the coming weeks, and his situation remains one to watch closely.

