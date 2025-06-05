Manchester United have lodged their opening offer to Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo, with David Ornstein revealing the exact details of their offer and with the Bees’ response also now coming to light and with Fabrizio Romano revealing their staggering new valuation.

The Red Devils are keen to rebuild their side after an utterly abject season saw them finish in an all-time low of 15th in the Premier League. And while Manchester United do have to watch their spending carefully, they have opened the summer window by agreeing a £62.5m deal with Wolves for Matheus Cunha.

With Mbeumo now also making clear his desire to sign for United above a host of other suitors, including Newcastle and Arsenal, the Red Devils have this week opened talks with the player’s entourage as they strive to agree a deal with the 25-year-old Cameroon international.

However, they have soon learned that a deal will not come cheap, with Mbeumo’s representative asking for hefty wages during that first initial meeting with United, and some five times more than the pay packet he currently takes home at the Gtech Stadium.

Nonetheless, United at least know that there is a willingness from Brentford’s behalf to sell, and with time ticking down on his deal – which has one year to run, albeit with the option of an additional 12 months – they are understood to have stuck a £60m (€71.2m, $81.3m) valuation on his head.

Despite that, Ornstein has revealed United have submitted an opening offer which falls ‘some way below’ Brentford’s asking price.

Posting details of the bid on his X account, Ornstein revealed: ‘Man Utd submit opening offer to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford. £45m + £10m add-ons; some way below the level of the fee needed for Brentford to consider sale. Talks ongoing as Man Utd work to agree deal. 25yo Cameroon forward keen on transfer’.

However, just as quickly as United’s opening offer has been submitted, the Bees are also swiftly expected to deliver their response…..

Bryan Mbeumo: Man Utd to fail with opening bid as ‘talks continue’

That’s after a variety of sources, including The Mirror, revealed that the Bees are highly likely to reject United’s opening gambit as they hold out closer to their £60m valuation.

Furthermore, as per transfer journalist Romano, United may have to stump up even more if they are to land the star, who struck 20 goals in 42 appearances this season.

The Italian posted on X: ‘Brentford ask for fee close to what Man United paid for Cunha – starting from £70m with possibility to negotiate.’

Whatever the final price United need to pay for Mbeumo remains to be seen, though it is clear they will have to try again before managing to talk Brentford into a sale.

Nonetheless, their manager Thomas Frank accepts his star man will move on this summer after a brilliant season in south-west London.

“It is clear that if he is to be sold, it must be for a nice, nice amount,” Frank remarked recently. “It is a lot. Mucho. Really a lot.

“How many wingers score 20 goals for a mid-table club? And then with seven assists, plus his work ethic. And his character. All these things mean that he has a lot, so he is a good player.”

Bryan Mbeumo’s stats since signing for Brentford