Manchester United still plan to sign a new midfielder this summer, but are ready to take a patient approach to landing one of three targets before the window shuts and with Fabrizio Romano offering an insight into why they passed up on the chance to sign Tottenham Hotspur new boy Joao Palhinha.

The 30-year-old Portugal international is back in the Premier League after just a year in Germany with Bayern Munich, joining Tottenham on a season’s loan with an option to make permanent next summer. Spurs manager Thomas Frank was keen to add more bite to his midfield – an area of obvious weakness for the club last season, as they laboured to a 17th-placed finish – and will hope Palhinha can replicate the fine form he showed previously with Fulham.

Spurs, ultimately, were given a free run at the experienced star’s signing after Manchester United decided against pursuing a move.

Explaining the factors behind that, and in revealing United still hope to sign an alternative midfield option of their own, Romano explained on his YouTube page: “I think it’s a possibility. If there is the right opportunity in the market. If United have found all of the solutions for the players they want to sell, I think there is a chance for them after the striker and maybe a goalkeeper to also consider a new midfielder. That’s a serious possibility.

“It’s a serious opportunity. Let’s follow that one.”

On Palhinha, Romano added: “I can give you one secret from Man United at the beginning of the window, end of May or the start of June. They considered the opportunity to go for Joao Palhinha, who is Portuguese like Ruben Amorim, who knows the player so well.

“Now Palhinha is going to Tottenham on a loan deal with a €30 million buy option. Manchester United decided eventually to go for a different player. Less holding midfielder. Still defensive but more intensity. Let’s see what is going to happen.”

As an alternative, we understand United now have three names under consideration before the window shuts, with Atalanta star Ederson, Douglas Luiz of Juventus and Amorim’s top choice, Morten Hjulmand of former club, Sporting CP, all on their shortlist.

Amorim approves move to reunite with Hjulmand

Our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed last month that Amorim has already approved a potential move to bring Hjulmand to Old Trafford after he shone under his leadership while at Sporting together.

The 26-year-old, who generally plays as a defensive midfielder, is a key player for Sporting, having made 47 appearances across all competitions last term, scoring three goals and notching two assists.

There is a genuine possibility of Hjulmand leaving Sporting this summer. Juventus are in advanced talks with the player on personal terms, but there is a gap in valuations with Sporting, and that could open the door for Man Utd.

Amorim wants to add a midfielder who can thrive in his system and knows Hjulmand would be a perfect fit, following their time together at Sporting, but he won’t be a cheap addition.

TEAMtalk understands that Juventus are willing to pay around €35million (£30.3m / $40.8m) for Hjulmand, well below Sporting’s demands of €50million to €60million (£43.3m, $58.2m to £52m, $69.9m).

At the same time, Juventus plan to finance such a move by offloading Douglas Luiz, with United joining Everton and his former club Aston Villa as potential suitors.

United also hold a long-standing interest in Brazilian star Ederson Silva, and while Atalanta are willing to negotiate his sale, he would likely be the most costly of the trio, owing to the €60m (£52.3m, $69.4m) price on his head.

