Jason Wilcox is looking to secure another top talent for Ruben Amorim

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Manchester United are ready to hold fresh talks with Brighton over a club-record deal to sign Carlos Baleba, amid claims an opening swap offer has been rejected, while Gary Lineker has explained what impact signing the star will have on Ruben Amorim’s side.

The Red Devils have splashed out some £200m already this summer to bolster their forward line, with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all signing up at Old Trafford. That triple deal will not only reinvigorate Manchester United attack, but it also proves the club still has enormous pulling power despite their very obvious struggles last season.

Now director of football Jason Wilcox is turning his attention to getting two more deals over the line – with a new goalkeeper and a holding midfielder in the club’s sights before the window slams shut.

Interest in Brighton star Baleba has been well documented. Indeed, our reporter Dean Jones revealed last week that there was confidence in the United camp that the 21-year-old midfielder was keen on the move after initial contact with his representatives was made.

Following on from that, reports revealed on Monday that United had seen an opening offer, believed to consist of a cash plus player bid, had been rejected by the Seagulls, for Amorim’s dream signing.

Now Romano has revealed that United are planning fresh talks with their Premier League rivals to ascertain whether a deal might be possible for a player billed as Amorim’s dream midfield signing.

United’s club record deal still stands at the £89.2m paid to Juventus for Paul Pogba in 2016. However, with Brighton seeking £100m (€115m, $134m) for Baleba, a new club record high could be set in the coming weeks.

“New talks are coming,” Romano began on his YouTube channel. “Manchester United remain in contact [with the player].

“I expect Manchester United to try and understand the situation with Brighton, if they have a chance to negotiate, or if it’s going to be really impossible to break that wall that Brighton put around their top players.

“Baleba is not closing doors to Man Utd, personal terms will not be an issue, then on club side, work still needed.”

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫ Man Utd told ‘now or never’ over Carlos Baleba as astonishing Real Madrid hijack is touted

Gary Lineker believes Carlos Baleba would massively lift Man Utd

While the possible fee would likely set a new record mark at Old Trafford, Gary Lineker believes the asking price would be worth it and the player would lift Man Utd much higher up the table next season, though he insists the club should still not be aiming too high right now.

When speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Lineker said about Baleba: “That would make a difference because he’s got the legs that they need in that kind of area.”

He added: “We don’t know how good Sesko is going to be in the Premier League; he scored 13 [league] goals last season.

“Mid-table? I see mid-table. They need to improve on last season, so I think to get into Europe, and it seems ridiculous saying this about Manchester United, but getting any kind of European football next season would probably be a bonus.”

Reinforcing United’s belief that a deal is there to be done, Romano added: “Man Utd, from what I feel, they want to try.

“They want to try and say: Okay, we believe Baleba is the perfect player.

“We are very happy with our market because Man United signed Mbeumo, Cunha and Sesko, players they wanted.”

Man Utd transfer latest: 6ft 2 striker in direct talks; another game-changer targeted

Meanwhile, a long-serving Premier League player is personally holding talks with United, Leeds and Newcastle, according to a reliable source, though Amorim has been warned over pushing through a deal for the 6ft 2in star.

Elsewhere, United also have a growing confidence that a deal can be done for Gianluigi Donnarumma, with the PSG goalkeeper’s thoughts on the move now coming to light and with the one major hurdle standing between the Red Devils and another significant summer signing.

Much of United’s remaining business will depend on player sales and we understand the club are growing frustrated by Rasmus Hojlund’s bloody-minded approach to joining AC Milan – fearing his heavy refusal to leave could hinder their ability to strengthen elsewhere.

How Baleba compared to Casemiro and Ugarte last season