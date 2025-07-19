Chelsea have informed Manchester United of the conditions needed to sign Nicolas Jackson this summer, while the player’s unhappiness at Enzo Maresca’s summer business set to drive him rapidly towards the exit door, it has emerged.

The Red Devils will next be on the hunt for a new No.9 just as soon as they wrap up the Bryan Mbeumo transfer. Having been locked in talks with Brentford over a deal for the Cameroon forward since early June, a breakthrough has finally been reached over a huge £71m package to bring the star to Manchester United.

And once the club’s finances have eased by offloading a number of their unwanted players – and with five stars on the chopping block – United will next move to bring a new striker to the club.

While the club are yet to decide on which striker to pursue, they have at least been given serious encouragement over a possible raid on Chelsea for Jackson.

The Senegalese striker has netted 30 times in 81 matches since signing for the Blues two summers ago. But after the captures of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro this summer, Jackson now finds himself third in their pecking order – and a big money move away has been mooted as a result.

Sharing an update on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed: “Chelsea have informed Manchester United on conditions of deal for Nicolas Jackson.

“Manchester United still discussing their striker target internally and sales will be important.

“Chelsea are not desperate to sell the striker.”

However, Jackson’s own unhappiness at the new order at Stamford Bridge could yet result in a move.

“Jackson’s future is up in the air at Chelsea right now,” journalist Pete O’Rourke told the Inside Track podcast.

“From being their first-choice striker last season, [Jackson] could find himself as third choice now, and from what I’m told, he is not happy with that situation.

“Chelsea, although they’re saying they don’t want to lose Jackson, maybe could find themselves open to offers for him if a suitable bid is made for the Senegal international.”

Two clubs also chasing Jackson as Chelsea exit stance emerges

While United are yet to decide if Jackson will be their number one striker target, he is a name very much under consideration in the corridors of power at Old Trafford.

However, they are not the only club linked with a move: both Aston Villa and AC Milan are among his admirers and also keen on a move, though are also awaiting to hear just how open Chelsea are to his sale.

Our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher insists the Blues are not actively looking to force Jackson out. Maresca remains a big fan of the player and had planned to rotate him this season, meaning game-time would still come his way on a semi-regular basis.

There also remains the possibility of a possible swap deal with Manchester United, with the Blues ‘maintaining contacts’ with Alejandro Garnacho – one of the five players United are actively looking to move on.

And with the Argentina international keen to stay in the Premier League, a move to Stamford Bridge remains a distinct possibility this summer.

To that end, a swap deal cannot be entirely ruled out.

However, as a standalone deal, Jackson would not come cheap – and The Times claims only a ‘sizeable offer’ would be enough to convince the Blues to sell.

What price point Chelsea would deem satisfactory was not made clear. The Daily Mail recently claimed Chelsea value Jackson at £100m, though that valuation should be taken with a tractor-load of salt.

Prior reporting from Fabrizio Romano in June suggested Chelsea value Jackson at a much more realistic £50m.

Despite interest in Jackson, United are also intensifying their pursuit of RB Leipzig’s star striker Benjamin Sesko – nicknamed The Beast – and after being given encouragement a deal is there to be done.

His arrival could be weighted by the departure of Rasmus Hojlund and reports from Italy claim a new Italian side has now taken initial steps towards the Dane’s signature.

Elsewhere, United hope to wrap up the signing of Bryan Mbeumo in the coming days – and he could soon be joined at Old Trafford by a talented Valencia star amid claims the Red Devils have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ for his signature.

