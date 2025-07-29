Sir Jim Ratcliffe has told Ruben Amorim he must scrap all plans to sign Nicolas Jackson, with Chelsea’s asking price deemed as unreasonable by the Manchester United chief, leaving the Red Devils to consider the merits of two strikers only.

It’s been a relatively quiet summer so far for Manchester United compared to many of their rivals, with just Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha added to the squad as senior signings so far. However, Amorim is far from finished adding to this squad and is understood to want three more new names before the window closes for business, with a new goalkeeper, a holding midfielder and a striker to spearhead his 3-4-2-1 formation now fast becoming his major priorities.

The hunt for a new No.9 has certainly been an intriguing one, albeit one that has never really gotten off the ground. While there was concrete interest in Liam Delap, his preference to join Chelsea soon became apparent, while it was a similar story with Viktor Gyokeres, who opted for Arsenal.

In between, there have been sporadic mentions for the likes of Victor Osimhen, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak – neither of whom fell within the Red Devils’ price range for one reason or another.

Now that list has also collected another name in the form of Chelsea striker Jackson, whom United boss Amorim was revealed to be keen to sign. The Senegalese frontman has notched 30 goals across 81 games in two seasons for the Blues.

However, the signing of both Joao Pedro and Delap for a combined £90m (€69.3m, $80m) appears to have pushed Jackson right down Enzo Maresca’s pecking order. And while the Blues are open to his sale, their apparent demand for a minimum £60m fee has now extinguished United’s interest in a deal, both the Manchester Evening News‘ Samuel Luckhurst and Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic now claim.

Explaining why the move for Jackson had been canned, Whitwell stated: “They had been exploring a deal for Nicolas Jackson but have ruled out a move for the Chelsea striker due to the cost.

Furthermore, both journalists claim United have now reduced their striker wishlist to two names, with both Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko the names under consideration.

IN-DEPTH 🔴⚫ From Delap to Watkins ~ every single striker linked with a summer 2025 move to Man Utd

Man Utd have room in budget for the right striker signing – Luckhurst

According to Luckhurst, well-placed sources claim Watkins is open to the move to Old Trafford if United can agree a deal with Villa.

And while the striker is due to turn 30 before the end of the year, his record at Aston Villa suggests he remains one of the very best around and is seen as an ideal figurehead for Amorim’s system, as well as a very willing runner to help create space for the likes of Cunha and Mbeumo behind him.

Any deal, though, will not be easy to pull off. Villa are adamant the striker will not be allowed to leave for a fee less than £60m, despite now having just two years remaining on his current deal.

United have also been in regular contact with the agent of Sesko, who has been given the green light to leave RB Leipzig this summer.

He is a player who has been on United’s radar for some time, and while Luckhurst says he held talks over a move to Old Trafford back in summer 2022, it could be a case of second time lucky with Leipzig letting suitors know they are open to offers.

United, though, are currently seen as second favourites for the powerful Slovenian, who has already agreed personal terms with Newcastle and with Eddie Howe’s side having already lodged a firm bid.

Encouragingly, though, for United, Luckhurst says United do have the ‘headroom’ for one more major signing as it stands, with the departure of Marcus Rashford – on loan to Barcelona for the season – opening up the financial freedom for at least one more.

Further exits of Alejandro Garnacho – on Tuesday afternoon strongly linked with Chelsea again, who are now his preferred choice – Antony and Jadon Sancho should prove key to unlocking another signing too, likely a midfielder.

Man Utd transfer latest: Sancho price slashed; Amorim reunion ON

On the subject of Sancho, United have slashed their asking price for the unsettled winger and a journalist has revealed which powerful club are now being tempted by the new asking price.

As stated, any sale of the winger could unlock a possible midfield signing and reports on Monday claimed United have lodged a bid to beat Italian giants Juventus to the signing of a top Sporting midfielder who Amorim knows very well, with a potential deadline set to secure a transfer this summer.

That signing, though, could also come at a high price with Tottenham Hotspur now understood to be stepping up their efforts to sign Kobbie Mainoo, with a report suggesting United could ‘cash in’ amid uncertainty over how much money to offer the midfielder.

Watkins or Sesko: Who should Man Utd sign?