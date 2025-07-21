Manchester United have upped the ante in their pursuit of a new striker with a BBC reporter confirming concrete talks over a move for Nicolas Jackson have now been held and with Chelsea’s actual valuation giving the Red Devils strong belief that a deal is there to be done.

It’s been a frustrating window so far for Manchester United, who have only so far added Matheus Cunha to their senior squad. And while three talented youngsters have also been brought in the form of Harley Emsden-James, Diego Leon and Enzo Kana-Biyik, their summer looks finally ready to explode with the long-awaited transfer of Bryan Mbeumo expected to be announced imminently.

With a number of key departures also motoring closer – Marcus Rashford is likely to be next out the door as he closes on his dream move to Barcelona – United are themselves expected to swiftly turn their focus back to their next primary objective: a new striker to lead the line and front up Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

And while speculation they were looking to hijack Arsenal’s planned move for Viktor Gyokeres was quickly nipped in the bud, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has since claimed that United’s striker focus has now shifted onto two potential targets: Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig and Chelsea frontman Jackson.

Strengthening claims Jackson is a genuine target for United, Fabrizio Romano stated over the weekend: “Chelsea have informed Manchester United on the conditions of the deal for Nicolas Jackson.

“Manchester United still discussing their striker target internally and sales will be important.

“Chelsea are not desperate to sell the striker.”

Ramping up those claims to another level, BBC Sport reporter Nizaar Kinsella now claims United have reached out to the Chelsea frontman’s agent to set the wheels in motion over a possible move to Old Trafford.

Taking to X, Kinsella wrote: ‘Manchester United have held talks with Nicolas Jackson’s representative Ali Barat over a potential move.

‘A lot needs to happen in terms of outgoings for United but one that could happen in the right circumstances.’

And in discussing a mutually-beneficial swap, he added: ‘Worth noting Chelsea have long-term interest in Garnacho.’

Chelsea’s true cost for Nicolas Jackson amid ‘unhappiness’ claims

As Romano notes, Chelsea appear in no hurry to sell the striker this summer after he netted 13 times in all competitions last season, finishing third behind Cole Palmer (18) and Christopher Nkunku (15) in their top scorers charts.

However, the fact that Chelsea have already signed both Liam Delap and Joao Pedro this summer means the Senegal striker has now likely slipped to third in their pecking order under Enzo Maresca – and that apparent ‘unhappiness’ at the new order could yet force him to seek opportunities elsewhere.

“Jackson’s future is up in the air at Chelsea right now,” journalist Pete O’Rourke told the Inside Track podcast.

“From being their first-choice striker last season, [Jackson] could find himself as third choice now, and from what I’m told, he is not happy with that situation.

“Chelsea, although they’re saying they don’t want to lose Jackson, maybe could find themselves open to offers for him if a suitable bid is made for the Senegal international.”

It had previously been claimed that Chelsea would seek as much as £100m (€115m, $134m) to try and deter suitors away from a possible deal for Jackson.

However, as ESPN’s Julien Laurens reveals, the price is likely to be far more modest £40m (€46.2m, $54m) – and a cost much more in line with what United can afford.

“He’s better suited and fitted to what Amorim wants to do in that system, with the two inside 10s and the number 9 in front of them. He would cost you around £40m, maybe slightly a bit more. They’re seeing Nico Jackson as a potential interesting signing,” Laurens stated on ESPN FC.

Despite interest in Jackson, United are also intensifying their pursuit of RB Leipzig’s star striker Benjamin Sesko – nicknamed The Beast – and after being given significant encouragement a deal is there to be done.

His arrival could be weighted by the departure of Rasmus Hojlund and reports from Italy claim a new Italian side has now taken initial steps towards the Dane’s signature.

And finally, reports over the weekend claimed United are also working on strengthening their midfield amid claims the Red Devils have now reached a ‘verbal agreement’ for a Valencia star’s signature.

