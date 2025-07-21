Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their efforts to sign a highly-rated striker, with an offer currently ‘being prepared’ for a player who is considered an ‘ideal solution’ to their current No.9 woes.

The Red Devils have had a disaster so far this summer when it comes to landing their top striker targets, with Liam Delap going to Chelsea, Hugo Ekitike bound for Liverpool, Victor Osimhen heading back to Turkey and Viktor Gyokeres on the brink of leading the line at Arsenal.

Reports emerged on Monday that Man Utd director of recruitment Christopher Vivell is trying to convince the club that a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is the way to go.

However, Foot Mercato recently stated that the Red Devils have been showing interest in potentially striking a deal to sign PSG attacker Randal Kolo Muani, as Ruben Amorim grows increasingly frustrated with the club’s striker hunt.

The Ligue 1 giants spent £76.4 million to sign the prolific frontman from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023. However, his future is seen away from the French capital, with Champions League-winning boss Luis Enrique opting to build his attack around other forwards.

And now a fresh report from the – not always reliable – Spanish outlet Fichajes has taken things one step further by reporting that United are actually “preparing an offer” for the 26-year-old attacker.

Kolo Muani is coming off a promising loan spell at Juventus in the back half of last season, in which he scored 10 goals and laid on three assists in 22 outings for the Turin outfit.

However, the report adds that PSG are likely to play hardball over any potential deal as they want a permanent sale or a loan with the obligation to buy, thought to be set at around €45million (£39m / $52m).

On the face of it, that valuation seems more than fair for a France international who still has three years left on his contract in Paris. It’s also considerably cheaper than the £78m (€90m $105m) that Leipzig are demanding for Sesko.

It just remains to see how much genuine interest there is from United in a move for Kolo Muani, although there is no arguing that he would be an immediate upgrade on Ramsus Hojlund.

Gyokeres truths emerge as United striker search continues

As the Red Devils continue their hunt for a new No.9, respected transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on reports over the weekend from Portugal that United had actually jumped ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign Swedish hotshot Gyokeres.

The Gunners are close to securing the Sporting star, once the player is able to iron out the ongoing issues he has in securing an exit from the Portuguese giants.

Speaking on the future of Gyokeres, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I want to clarify something about Man Utd and Viktor Gyokeres.

“Some very important outlets in Portugal are reporting that Man Utd have been working on a deal for Gyokeres in recent days.

“Earlier this week, I told you that Man Utd will sign an important striker this summer. Not that Cunha and Mbeumo are done, the focus for them is the striker and many agents in the market are aware about this.

“For example, someone internally at Eintracht Frankfurt expected Man Utd to try to enter the race for Ekitike when the deal collapsed with Newcastle. Man Utd were calling to be informed on the situation with Ekitike, but the player decided to go to Liverpool and there was no chance to enter into the deal.

“What about Gyokeres? I’m not aware of an official bid from Man Utd and I’m not aware of club-to-club talks. Despite intermediaries suggesting the opportunity for Man Utd to enter into the deal for Gyokeres, it’s very clear that Gyokeres wants to go to Arsenal. He is only convinced about the Arsenal project and he agreed personal terms with them two weeks ago.”

