Manchester United have suffered a significant blow in their quest to sign both Ollie Watkins and Victor Osimhen, leaving the Red Devils focusing on two other options and with David Ornstein revealing all on their chances of talking Aston Villa into the sale of their much-coveted striker.

The Red Devils are looking to rebuild their attack in the wake of a dismal 2024/25 campaign that resulted in an unacceptable 15th-place finish in the Premier League. And while Ruben Amorim knows he needs to strengthen across the pitch, Manchester United‘s chief focus this summer has been on landing reinforcements in the forward areas.

So far, United have managed to bring in Matheus Cunha in a £62.5m deal from Wolves, with the Brazilian being handed Marcus Rashford’s No.10 shirt.

But the quest to bring in Bryan Mbeumo to play alongside him continues to drag on – and the Red Devils missing their own self-imposed deadline to land the Brentford star will hardly enhance confidence that a deal will get over the line.

With the end not exactly in sight over Mbeumo, it’s been speculated over the weekend that United could instead look to focus on signing a new No.9 instead and bring in a player who can lead the line at the top of Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

And while journalist Laurie Whitwell has confirmed United’s interest in signing Watkins from Aston Villa, a new update from his colleague, Ornstein, appears to have skittled those hopes almost immediately.

“Ollie Watkins, as reported by our colleague Laurie Whitwell, is among those on Manchester United’s recruitment list. I’d be surprised if he wasn’t on the recruitment list of top clubs,” Ornstein told The Athletic’s YouTube channel.

“He’s such a good striker and a good lad, and they’ve maybe held some enquiries with his camp. I’m not sure if that’s gone to Villa directly.

“From my conversations with Villa, they see themselves as having no intention to part with Ollie Watkins. They want him to continue with him up front for them.”

At the same time, a big update from Italy has also seen United’s hopes of a move for Osimhen also take a serious nosedive…

Man Utd’s Victor Osimhen hopes take nosedive

Another player United have seemingly taken a strong look at this summer is Osimhen, with the Nigerian cleared to leave Napoli this summer with just a year left on his contract and with the Serie A champions setting a €75m (£64.8m, $88.3m) asking price for the star.

As a result, speculation has risen over where the 40-times capped Nigeria striker will play next and, amid strong links to both United and Liverpool, a report last week revealed the striker had narrowed his shortlist down to four potential destinations.

However, according to Corriere dello Sport, Osimhen has now decided he wants to sign for Galatasaray on a permanent basis, claiming he enjoyed his year on loan in Istanbul so much that he now wants to return.

The report insists that Osimhen has rejected ‘the oil well offered by Al-Hilal in the form of a salary of a €40m per season for three years plus an option on a fourth.’

Instead, Osimhen has now ‘given priority to Europe’ this summer and primarily a club that can offer Champions League football. That lack of UCL football instantly rules United out, while his colossal salary demands are also causing United to baulk, and ensuring a move back to Galatasaray now looks the most likely option for the 26-year-old.

The report concludes that ‘the story is starting to become clearer: Osimhen intends to continue playing with Galatasaray’ and the striker has now ‘said yes’ to the Turkish side’s €16m-a-year offer after going on holiday and thinking about it.

Man Utd striker transfer hunt: England star says YES; free agent considered

Monday’s developments will seemingly leave United to pursue two other concrete options to come in and boost their strikeforce.

To that end, a report claims United have been given serious encouragement over a deal for Ivan Toney after it was reported the England striker is very keen to move to Old Trafford and his club, Al-Hilal, will not be seeking a fee that will break the bank.

After also missing out on Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal, a report this weekend also claimed Amorim has given the green light for United to make a move for a free-agent striker, though he could only end up being fourth choice at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere on the incoming front, United director of football Jason Wilcox is reportedly ready to make his move for an AZ Alkmaar teenage talent already being described as a ‘total footballer’.

