Manchester United have ‘opened new talks’ to sign Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta, who faces an uncertain future at Selhurst Park, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already secured the £62.5m signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves as Ruben Amorim prioritises signing attackers who suit his system.

Man Utd are also pushing to sign Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, who will again command a big transfer fee, but his goal contributions could be invaluable for Amorim and his team.

The club are now pushing to sign a new centre-forward and have turned to Mateta after missing out on Liam Delap, who has joined Chelsea from Ipswich Town.

According to Football Insider, Man Utd have ‘opened fresh talks’ with Mateta and are ‘keeping a close eye on his contract situation,’ with his current deal set to expire in 2027.

The Red Devils are ‘considering swooping’ for Mateta, with Palace said to be targeting Strasbourg’s Emanuel Emegha as a potential replacement, as they anticipate his departure.

Palace are ‘talking to Mateta’ about a contract extension, but Man Utd are reportedly poised to strike should new terms not be agreed.

Man Utd turn to Jean-Philippe Mateta

It’s no secret that Amorim wants to bring in another striker to compete with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, who both struggled for form in 2024/25.

There is also growing speculation that Hojlund could depart Old Trafford this summer, amid interest from Napoli, Juventus and others, as reported by TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti on June 4.

Man Utd have exploded into the race for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, but signing him won’t be straightforward amid competition from Chelsea and Liverpool

Mateta, 27, could bring a proven goalscoring record and ample Premier League experience to Man Utd.

The French international notched a very impressive 17 goals and four assists in 46 appearances across all competitions in 2024/25, playing a key role in Palace’s FA Cup triumph.

The opportunity to play Europa League football with the Eagles could convince Mateta to pen fresh terms with the Eagles, but it is true he has been looked at by Man Utd.

TEAMtalk insider Galetti exclusively revealed on June 2 that Man Utd are seriously plotting a move for Mateta, and if he doesn’t sign an extension, he could be available for a ‘bargain’ fee.

We understand that Palace would consider offers in the region of €30m (£25.2m) to €35m (£29.5m) for the powerful striker.

However, the Red Devils face competition for Mateta’s signature, with Juventus and AC Milam also keen.

