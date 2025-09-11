Manchester United are set to bide their time in the search for a new centre-back, with significant movement not likely until next summer, TEAMtalk understands.

The club is in the middle of a carefully structured rebuild, and we have revealed how midfield has already been identified as a priority for 2026 – with two signings in that area firmly on the agenda.

TEAMtalk reported yesterday (September 10) that a move for Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson in January is under consideration, while Brighton’s Carlos Baleba remains the dream target for Ruben Amorim.

But defensive reinforcements are also in the pipeline.

However, sources have told us that the feeling inside Old Trafford is that the centre-back slot will probably not be addressed until the end of the season.

Part of that thinking is tied to decisions still to be made over current personnel. Luke Shaw, who has featured as an option in a back three, and Harry Maguire, who has been revitalised in recent months, are both under assessment.

Maguire, as we also revealed on September 5, remains in the frame for a contract extension – but even if he stays, there is an acknowledgement that new quality and greater depth will be required at the heart of defence.

Man Utd willing to wait for new centre-back

TEAMtalk understands that this campaign is seen as a crucial evaluation and scouting phase for United.

They will use it to narrow down the list of long-term targets, with the expectation that by the turn of the year, names will start to emerge as candidates to lead the next stage of the rebuild.

For now, the likelihood of a January centre-back addition is slim. Club insiders stress that it would take a standout opportunity in the market – a player too good to ignore – to accelerate those plans.

Otherwise, United will keep faith in their current options while laying the groundwork for a major move in the summer.

Despite a stuttering start to the season, confidence remains high that the rebuild is heading in the right direction.

