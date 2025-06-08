Manchester United have reignited their interest in Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen amid the uncertainty surrounding Andre Onana, TEAMtalk understands.

Ruben Amorim’s side are currently in the process of assessing goalkeeper targets for next season, and the German international has emerged as a leading target.

Reports suggest that Ter Stegen has been informed that he doesn’t figure in Hansi Flick’s plans at Barcelona, and he could therefore leave the Camp Nou.

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on April 23, senior Man Utd figures are divided over whether to axe Onana this summer, after he made multiple costly blunders in 2024/25. Amorim wants to at least bring in more competition for Onana, but some chiefs think he should be given another chance as the No. 1.

Man Utd are exploring several goalkeeper alternatives as part of broader planning, and Ter Stegen has emerged as one of the most concrete names under consideration.

While no official offer has been made yet, Man Utd have confirmed internally that Ter Stegen could become a serious target, if circumstances align.

We understand that some members of The Red Devils’ board appreciate the 33-year-old’s experience and leadership.

Chelsea considered Ter Stegen before Maignan

Ter Stegen is firmly on Man Utd’s radar and if he makes the switch to Old Trafford, that would likely see Onana assume a back-up role in the coming season.

Interestingly, TEAMtalk understands that before Chelsea entered into talks with AC Milan for Mike Maignan, the Blues also gathered information on Ter Stegen.

Ultimately, however, no further steps were taken by Chelsea towards Ter Stegen, and there is no doubt that they are fully focused on Maignan now.

The situation remains open. Ter Stegen is not officially on the market for now, but Man Utd are monitoring developments closely as they shape their goalkeeper strategy for the 2025 season.

