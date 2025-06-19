Inter Milan are doing ‘everything’ to sign Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund this summer after proposing a performance-related transfer – but the striker’s plan to return to Italy may be derailed by the Red Devils’ asking price.

Man Utd spent £64m (£72m with add-ons) when signing Hojlund from Atalanta in 2023. The Denmark international enjoyed an encouraging first season at Old Trafford, but failed to build on the early promise in 2024/25.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a new striker, and Hojlund could be sold to help fund a deal, with Inter looking the most likely destination for the 22-year-old.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, as cited by FCInterNews, Inter ‘will do everything’ to sign Hojlund this summer, viewing him as a key target for their attack.

New Nerazurri manager Cristian Chivu wants two new strikers this summer to fill the void left by departing duo Angel Correa and Marko Arnautovic.

Inter are reportedly keen to sign Hojlund on loan with an option to buy, or with an obligation to buy, but on the proviso the striker meets certain performance-related criteria.

The other top striker target for Inter is Parma star Ange-Yoan Bonny and Chivu’s side are increasingly confident of sealing a deal for him. Bonny is more of a prospect than an instant improvement to their starting XI, which already features elite forwards Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram.

Man Utd stance leaves Hojlund in limbo

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed on June 4 that Hojlund’s agents are actively trying to find him a move away from Man Utd – with a return to Italy his top priority.

Several Serie A clubs have shown interest, though Galetti has previously played down the links with Inter, with Napoli and Juventus thought to be more concrete admirers. Of course, that could still change.

Inter, meanwhile, are also understood to be admirers of soon-to-be free agent Jonathan David, but if they miss out on the Canadian they could make a push for Hojlund.

Crucially, Galetti informed us that United, while open to offloading Hojlund, are yet to green light a loan exit, as they want to sell him permanently.

It’s no secret that player sales are required for Man Utd to fund a squad rebuild, and Hojlund is one of the players Amorim is willing to sacrifice this summer.

There is an acceptance that Man Utd will struggle to recoup the £64m spent when selling Hojlund and reports suggest that £40m could be enough to lure him from Old Trafford.

So far, none of Hojlund’s suitors have shown a willingness to pay a fee to sign him, but a loan could become a possibility later in the window.

