Rasmus Hojlund faces an uncertain future with Manchester United, as Ruben Amorim looks to sign a new striker and interest ramps up in the 22-year-old.

Hojlund joined United from Atalanta for £72m (including add-ons) in 2023, but he has largely failed to impress with the Red Devils, and now he could head elsewhere.

TEAMtalk understands that the striker’s agents are working hard to find a way for the Danish international to return to Italy. However, for now, Manchester United haven’t opened the door to a loan move.

The Premier League club is only considering a permanent transfer at this stage, which makes things difficult.

Several Serie A clubs have shown interest. Napoli have considered Hojlund as they look to strengthen their attack this summer, but at the moment, there have been no further steps.

Inter Milan have also been heavily linked with Hojlund but sources state that the Nerazzurri haven’t made any concrete moves and are focused on other forward targets like Jonathan David, as TEAMtalk reported on April 28.

In fact, another Serie A giant has shown the biggest interest in Hojlund so far.

Juventus keen on Rasmus Hojlund

TEAMtalk understands that Juventus are the club showing the strongest interest in Hojlund, amid uncertainty surrounding PSG loanee Randal Kolo Muani and fellow striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Phillipe Mateta is also on the Bianconeri’s shortlist, as we reported on May 14.

However, nothing is advanced for Hojlund at this stage, with United’s refusal to let him leave on loan compicating things.

Without a change in that stance, a return to Serie A for Hojlund looks very difficult to complete for now.

The interest is there, but the Italian clubs plan to wait wait and see if United soften their position in the coming weeks.

Hojlund was considered one of the best young strikers in Europe during his time with Atalanta, so a return to the Serie A may be best for his career.

