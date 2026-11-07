Man Utd ramp up plans to sign 18 y/o wonderkid – January deal ON subject to two conditions

Manchester United remain confident of landing Leicester City sensation Louis Page after coming close to signing the teenager in the summer, TEAMtalk understands, though the Red Devils have been warned they face a growing battle to secure one of English football’s most exciting young talents.

United were close to securing a deal for Page during the summer. However, there is a growing feeling that the club could come to regret not getting the transfer over the line when they had the opportunity, with the teenager’s performances this season attracting a far wider field of admirers.

Despite the increased competition, United remain confident they can win the race for Page, having already come so close to securing his signature in the summer.

United remain determined to revive their interest, but they are now facing a much more competitive market for a player that has enjoyed a rapid development in this season and the number of elite clubs now monitoring his situation have significantly changed the landscape, with the Foxes teenager’s reputation continuing to rise.

TEAMtalk understands Leicester are open to selling the 18-year-old in January but are adamant that two conditions must be met before they sanction any sale, and with the League One side having already received approaches from clubs interested in striking a deal.

First up, the Foxes are determined to retain Page on loan for the remainder of the season should they sanction his departure, viewing that arrangement as an important part of any potential agreement.

Leicester are also holding firm on their valuation, with Russell Martin’s side seeking a package worth close to £15million (€18m, $20m) in total.

A significant portion of that figure could be structured through future payments, with the initial down payment likely to be less than a third of the overall fee.

Page remains under contract at the King Power Stadium until 2029, meaning Leicester are firmly in control of his future and are under no immediate pressure to sell, and with new competition now emerging for his signature, the Red Devils do have their work cut out to secure his signature…

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Nevertheless, Leicester City are prepared to do business at the right price, with the player’s representatives fully aware of the growing interest in his services.

Page made his senior debut last season, but it is his performances during the current campaign that have really accelerated his reputation.

Despite Leicester’s own struggles, the teenager has produced a string of impressive displays that have belied his age, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young prospects in English football.

His development has not gone unnoticed, and United are now facing a fight to ensure they do not miss out on a player they came so close to signing just months ago.

Indeed, TEAMtalk can reveal that Manchester City have also entered the picture, with Pep Guardiola’s club continuing their interest in Leicester’s emerging talent after raiding the Foxes for Jeremy Monga during the summer.

City are not alone, however, with Premier League champions Arsenal and Chelsea also having watched Page in recent weeks as they assess the market for elite young talent.

Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Brighton and Brentford have also made enquiries, highlighting the extent of the competition developing around the Leicester teenager.

But the battle for Page’s signature could extend well beyond English football.

TEAMtalk revealed in September that Borussia Dortmund had joined the race for the youngster, with the German club continuing their well-established interest in identifying and developing emerging talent.

We can now confirm that Real Madrid and Barcelona have also watched Page, with both Spanish giants showing an increasing fondness for the English market and keeping a close eye on the country’s most promising young players.

Their interest adds another significant dimension to the transfer race, with Page potentially having the opportunity to consider offers from some of the biggest clubs in world football.

For United, the situation represents a significant challenge. They remain keen to revisit a deal after coming so close in the summer, but the growing list of suitors means they are unlikely to have a straightforward route to an agreement.

Leicester’s willingness to negotiate provides encouragement for interested clubs, although their insistence on a substantial fee and a loan-back arrangement will be important factors in any potential deal.

Meanwhile, with United having lost another star talent, JJ Gabriel, to Real Madrid, the 16-year-old has been sent a message by Ryan Giggs amid a comparison to Arsenal’s Max Dowman.