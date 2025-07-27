Manchester United would be wasting their money signing Benjamin Sesko this summer, with Rio Ferdinand advising the Red Devils to splash the cash on a sensational Brighton star instead, while fresh comments from Ruben Amorim suggest a new No.9 might not be targeted after all.

The Red Devils are currently putting their focus on transfer outgoings, having already shelled out a combined £134.5m (€154m, $181m) on both Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha this summer. And while Manchester United are far ready to close the door on more potential arrivals, much now will depend on just how well the club manages to balance the books over the remaining weeks of the window.

In an ideal world, though, David Ornstein has revealed Amorim would love to make three more new signings, with a new striker, a goalkeeper and a central midfielder all on his radar before the window closes for business on Monday September 1.

In terms of a new striker chase, United’s shortlist is now believed to be down to two names, with Amorim very much keen on a deal for Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson – and with a swap deal for Alejandro Garnacho very much a possibility – or director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell’s personal choice: RB Leipzig’s powerful frontman, Sesko.

However, Ferdinand isn’t sure the Slovenian would prove much of an upgrade from United’s current options and has instead urged Amorim to “break the bank” for Brighton star Carlos Baleba instead, suggesting the Cameroon international would seriously enhance their side.

“I think you’ve got to look at the here and now at the moment with Man Utd. That’s what I said about a number nine,” Ferdinand explained on his YouTube channel. “I’m not really doubting [Sesko] as a player. I’m saying Man Utd need experience at the top of the pitch.

“They’ve got Hojlund, they’ve got Zirkzee, they’ve got Chido. Young, inexperienced players. They need someone to look at and go, ‘That’s how you play as a number nine.’ That’s how you do it. When you’re going to buy somebody who hasn’t got as much experience as I’d like, I think that’s another risk. Is it worth taking with inexperienced players at this level?”

While suggesting a move for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins would be a safer bet, Ferdinand continued: “If I don’t get a striker, I’d go midfield. There’s only one name I’m thinking about, I’ve got to be honest, who I think fits the bill for what we need…

“An Amorim-type player as well. Physically great, can drive with the ball, can take it in all areas, very good tactically, great energy, great legs, Premier League experience, centre midfield. Baleba.

“That’s who I go and get. That’s my man. That’s the one I go and get. I go and break the bank.”

New Man Utd striker: Ferdinand and Amorim both speak out

Ferdinand then debated the merits of either signing a big-money striker or a trusted, energetic midfielder, to which he continued: “So if I got the money for the four players that are surplus to requirements now, would I get a number nine or would I get Baleba?

“Would I get a number nine, I’m not sure about, who’s a bit young, inexperienced, or would I get Baleba with Premier League experience and know what he can do here? I’m going Baleba, sorry.

“I’m going to go with Baleba. I think he’ll have a huge impact on this squad, on this team. You free up a few people in that midfield area as well to have a little less responsibility defensively because I think he’s all-action. He can do it all.”

Baleba joined Brighton in a £26m (€30m) in 2023, making 34 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls last season.

Amid interest from Liverpool in recent times, sources have told us that Brighton could demand as much as £80m to £100m for a player they feel is already on a par with the man he effectively replaced: Moises Caicedo.

Amorim, meanwhile, has also indicated he could go into the new season without signing a new number nine, revealing he would be happy to rely on his current options instead.

Speaking from the United States ahead of their clash with West Ham, Amorim stated: “In the moment we need to be careful when we sign a player. If I start the season with this squad I will be happy.

“They [Mbeumo and Cunha] can play as a striker. We have Josh [Zirkzee] and Rasmus [Hojlund], the focus is to improve the connection between them.

“I don’t know if the position is there for them. They have to work. They have other players fighting for that position.

“I’m really pleased. They [Mbeumo and Cunha] are really humble, that is really important, and they chose to be here.

“They had other options, Champions League options, they read everything people say about our club, but they chose to be here. That is a key point for me.”

Man Utd transfer latest: Fixer to close ‘most complex deals of summer’; Emi Martinez decision

Is Sesko the man for Man Utd? A look at the Slovenian’s stats