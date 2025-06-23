Manchester United have reportedly prevailed in the battle for the services of Southampton teenager Harley Emsden-James, who was also on the radars of a number of Premier League rivals.

The Red Devils have been leading the race for the 16-year-old talent, who is considered one of the hottest prospects in his age group, for some time and United insider Sully has proclaimed the deal as ‘done’.

The source states that Man Utd have brushed aside interest from Chelsea, Aston Villa and Arsenal to secure the youngster’s services, with reports first emerging of a deal for Emsden-James 11 days ago.

Emsden-James isn’t currently tied to a professional contract due to his age, but Southampton are set to receive an ‘academy compensation’ fee of £1million for his services.

Emsden-James has already featured for Southampton’s Under-18 side and will likely join up with United’s counterparts, despite the fact he will not turn 17 until next March.

The fact that he is already playing up a couple of age groups suggests Emsden-James is a massive talent who could have a lengthy career at Old Trafford, should he progress as planned.

⬇️ DIVE DEEPER ⬇️

Man Utd biggest signings: Matheus Cunha joins top 10 after big-money transfer

The dream Man Utd attack with two new forwards to join Matheus Cunha

Man Utd welcome trio of supreme talents

The young Englishman will not be the only youngster to join United’s ranks this summer, as the Red Devils continue their policy of recruiting top teenage talent.

Young full-back Diego Leon is also on his way to Carringtonm, with United having already secured the Paraguayan’s services back in January.

18-year-old French striker Enzo Kana-Biyik will also join on a free transfer from French side Le Havre.

The three acquisitions once again outline INEOS’ plan to build for the future, nurturing the first team with homegrown talent instead of spending enormous amounts on ready-made stars.

Ruben Amorim has already shown that he is on board with the plan, having bloodied the likes of Harry Amass, Chido Obi-Martin and Ayden Heaven towards the end of last season.

Latest Man Utd news: Mourinho chasing United star / Gyokeres alternative eyed

🔴⚫ Jose Mourinho says YES to stunning Man Utd raid as five-club transfer battle erupts – sources

🔴⚫ Man Utd lock on to Gyokeres alternative with tempting £44.5m release clause

🔴⚫ Huge Bryan Mbeumo dilemma reported as Man Utd, Tottenham learn who’s in ‘driving seat’

VOTE – Which striker should Man Utd sign this summer?