Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United remain in the hunt to sign a new goalkeeper during the summer transfer window and has revealed the state of play when it comes to their reported interest in PSG stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma, following the latest set of events in the French capital.

It’s no real secret that adding a No.1 to Ruben Amorim’s squad is on the agenda, if the right option presents itself, after Andre Onana’s struggles last season sparked plenty of interest over the Cameroon international’s future at Old Trafford.

While it’s been reported that Amorim still has faith in Onana, Man Utd are still keeping across who might be available as an alternative option – as has been confirmed by Romano.

One of those options is now rumoured to be Italy international Donnarumma, with PSG closing in on the capture of highly-rated Lille stopper Lucas Chevalier as his potential replacement.

Donnarumma is out of contract next summer and talks over a new deal have so far come to nothing, hence speculation that the reigning Ligue 1 champions are ready to try and cash in rather than lose the player for nothing.

Indeed, French outlet L’Equipe reported on Sunday that both United and Manchester City are potential suitors for the world-class stopper, despite the latter already agreeing a deal to re-sign James Trafford from Burnley.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also potentially in the mix, but in terms of United’s interest, Romano has delivered an update – albeit a brief one – on their chances of landing the PSG man.

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano shared his thoughts on United’s interest, while also touching on their chase for a new No.1.

Romano said, when discussing Donnarumma to Old Trafford: “I’m not aware of movements at this stage. Man United want a new goalkeeper but the numbers have to be right.”

DON’T MISS ➡️ Man Utd goalkeeper targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Onana backed by former Man Utd stopper

Onana, meanwhile, has the full backing of former Red Devils stopper Edwin van der Sar in a clear message to Amorim over the stopper’s Old Trafford future.

The Dutch icon told talkSPORT: “I’ve known him already for a long time. He spent four or five years at Ajax. I trained with him and saw him coming.

“He has great strengths. He’s athletic. He has good reaction saves. Good with his feet and everything. I’m sure he’s going to get over it.

“Sometimes it’s not easy. Sometimes your performances or the pressure there is.

“But I’ve seen him play for Ajax, for Inter, Champions League finals. I’m sure he’s going to be fine for next season.

“I think there are more areas where United should see if you can have a better player, a different player.

“But I don’t think the goalkeeping situation needs to be addressed now.”

Strong words from Van der Sar, who spent six years at United’s No.1, but it will ultimately come down to Amorim’s decision on whether or not he wants a new name between the posts come the start of the new campaign.

