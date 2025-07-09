Juventus are making good progress in their pursuit of Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, with club-to-club talks progressing and a contract under discussion, TEAMtalk understands.

Ruben Amorim has made clear to Sancho that he doesn’t figure in his plans, and both Man Utd and the player’s entourage are working hard to secure his next move.

The 25-year-old, who spent last season on loan with Chelsea, has shown strong interest in joining Juventus and is now open to a wage reduction – a key step that has helped advance negotiations.

TEAMtalk can confirm that the Turin-based club are now in discussions with Sancho over a four-year contract worth €7m (£6m / $8.2m) per year, which equates to around £115,000 per week.

Sancho’s current reported wage with Man Utd is £250,000, so this would mark a 54 percent wage cut if he signs with Juventus.

The 23-time capped England international showed flashes of brilliance for Chelsea last term but failed to find consistency, and will hope to prove himself at a high level again in Italy.

Man Utd to accept big loss on Jadon Sancho; exit timeline revealed

With progress being made on the player’s side, Juventus and Man Utd are locked in talks over a permanent transfer.

TEAMtalk understands that a fee of around €25m (£21.5m / $29.3m) could be enough to seal the deal. This marks a significant reduction on the £73m fee that the Red Devils paid to sign Sancho in 2021. However, Juventus still hope to reduce the cost slightly.

The Serie A club’s new general manager, Damien Comolli, is pushing to finalise an agreement soon.

Comolli believes that Juventus are in a strong position, and an agreement could be reached in the next week, if discussions continue at the current pace.

As mentioned, Sancho is keen on the move, seeing Juventus as the right place to restart his career. Confidence is growing in Turin, and the feeling is that a deal is getting closer. Talks are ongoing with optimism.

The potential £21.5m windfall will come as a boost for Amorim and Man Utd, as the club look to reinvest funds generated from player sales on new additions.

The Red Devils could also receive around £8m from Anthony Elanga’s potential move from Nottingham Forest to Newcastle, due to a sell-on clause inserted into their former winger’s contract.

How would Jadon Sancho fit in at Juventus?

By Samuel Bannister

Sancho has been searching for the next step in his career after Chelsea rejected the chance to keep him, and Man Utd showed no intention of reintegrating him.

For a player who moved to Germany at the age of 17, a move abroad won’t be too daunting. But what is it about the Juventus route that makes it one of his most-discussed potential outcomes?

Juventus have been in transition over the past 12 months. They thought they were moving into a new era with Thiago Motta last summer, but struggled to kick into gear under the ex-Bologna coach. He was replaced by Igor Tudor in March.

Although his position wasn’t certain to start with, Tudor now has a summer to implement his ideas along with the new general manager, Comolli.

Tudor switched Juventus’ shape to a 3-4-3 formation for the most part last season. Taking on the form of a 3-4-2-1, it allowed the supporting attackers to play closer to the main striker.

Sancho made his name as a winger, but has indicated a preference for playing as a no.10 before. The current Juventus system could offer him the best of both worlds.

One obstacle he will have to overcome is his ability in getting past players. Last season, he completed fewer than half of his attempted dribbles for Chelsea in the Premier League. In Serie A, he could come up against some compact systems, where he would have to show more intelligence to create chances.

Crossing was also a significant struggle for Sancho last season, but a role as an attacking midfielder would lessen the pressure for him to produce moments like that. He would instead have more of an emphasis on technique and pace.

There have been a lot of success stories with players moving from Manchester United to Serie A in recent years. Scott McTominay won the Scudetto at the first time of asking with Napoli last season, while Chris Smalling earned a strong reputation with Roma, winning the 2021-22 Europa Conference League.

European football has suited Sancho before with his time at Borussia Dortmund, but only time would tell how he would adapt to Serie A.

