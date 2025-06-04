Ruben Amorim should sign two more attackers after Bryan Mbeumo as part of an outrageous £240m quadruple raid at Manchester United, while Paul Scholes has also had his say on the future of struggling Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The Red Devils have endured the worst season in many a supporters’ living memories, having finished an embarrassing 15th in the Premier League – the first time they’ve endured a bottom-half finish in the competition’s history – and a having amassed only have the point tally (42) that champions Liverpool (84) did. Manchester United‘s miserable campaign was then compounded when they put up a tepid performance in losing the Europa League final, 1-0, to Tottenham Hotspur.

As a result, the club now faces a big rebuild to catapult themselves back among the forces of English football once again.

Thankfully, United have started the window off with real purpose. On Sunday, it was announced they had reached an agreement to sign Matheus Cunha in a £62.5m deal from Wolves, while on Monday evening, multiple sources revealed that talks were accelerating for Mbeumo after the Brentford forward decided he wanted to move to Old Trafford ahead of a plethora of other suitors.

Despite that, Scholes does not want United to stop there and reckons they still need more firepower up top to beef up their attacking options. And with a No.9 next on their radar, the club legend thinks they should cast aside their financial concerns and sign TWO of the best around in an astonishing £120m double deal.

“I think Osimhen (free to leave Napoli for a £60m fee this summer), it sounds like a doable one,” Scholes told The Overlap Fan Debate. “When you talk about financial problems, he could be doable.”

He added: “But I’d keep Hojlund. I know he’s not been great, but he’s a 22-year-old kid playing on his own for Man United the last two years.

“He’s had to play every week, he is the only one. Man Utd should have at least three top centre forwards. I’d have him and Osimhen. Him, Osimhen and [Viktor] Gyokeres (also free to leave for £60m).”

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫ Mbeumo transfer compounds Amorim problem as Man Utd forced into unwelcome compromise

Scholes: Hojlund deserves another chance at Man Utd

Hojlund managed a paltry 10 goals in 56 appearances for United this summer, down on his debut season, which resulted in 16 goals from 43 games.

Despite that, Scholes feels his problems are more to do with the struggles of the side overall and reckons his game can only improve with time and patience.

“Hojlund has struggled like mad, but he’s not had the chance to sit down and watch. If a striker is not playing well, a manager will tell him just come back and have a look. Get a feel for the game.

“We all know he has centre forward quality. Not enough, but if he has experience around him… he’s been flogged to death.”

Deals for both Osimhen and Gyokeres would set United back a combined £120m (€142.6m, $162.4m) on top of the £122.5m they look collectively set to spend on Mbeumo and Cunha – an extraordinary outlay given Sir Jim Ratcliffe is having to carefully navigate the club through the Premier League’s strict Profit and Sustainability Rules this summer.

Man Utd transfer latest: Serie A keeper talks; 256-goal striker wanted

Meanwhile, United’s quest to sign a new goalkeeper is now starting to heat up in a sure-fire sign that Amorim does not totally trust Andre Onana.

According to our sources, United officials have now begun talks with Roma over a deal for their top custodian and having learned the likely costs around a would-be transfer.

Elsewhere, United are considering making a move for a former Premier League striker who has approval to change clubs for £40m this summer, according to a report.

That report comes just days after it was claimed director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, had drawn up a new four-man striker wishlist in the wake of missing out on Liam Delap, and with TEAMtalk sources naming the striker at the very top of their wishlist.

On the outgoing front, United have seen their hopes of selling Jadon Sancho to Chelsea officially collapse, with the main reason for the breakdown now coming to light.

But rather than integrate the winger back into their squad, Red Devils officials will actively now pursue an alternative deal for the former Borussia Dortmund winger.

QUIZ: Test your knowledge on Viktor Gyokeres