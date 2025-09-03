Fabrizio Romano has revealed a Manchester United “secret” in attempts to lure in a LaLiga midfielder star late in the summer window, but they were told there was “no chance” – while it’s also emerged they weren’t the only side keen on the 21-cap international star.

United did most of their recruitment for the summer early on. Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon were signed very early, and after a few weeks of negotiations, Bryan Mbeumo also joined.

Benjamin Sesko’s transfer took a little longer, but he was in place by the second week in August. Senne Lammens was the last signing made, on deadline day, with United opting for him in net despite agreeing personal terms with Emi Martinez.

There were some moves still being worked on in the final days, with a midfielder sought, and transfer insider Romano reporting attempts to sign Conor Gallagher were made.

The reporter stated on his YouTube channel: “One secret to reveal from the summer transfer window is about Manchester United.

“In the last 48 hours of the summer transfer window, Man United tried to sign Conor Gallagher.

“But then the answer from Atletico to Manchester United was no, no chance to that surprise proposal made by Manchester United in the final hours of the summer transfer window.”

Gallagher ‘secret’ busted

The approach for Gallagher was hardly secret, as journalist Chris Wheeler revealed as much on deadline day.

He wrote: ‘Understand that Utd did inquire about a loan for Conor Gallagher but Atletico Madrid only willing to sell.

‘In the end, Utd accept they can’t do everything in one window and midfield is likely to be priority in Jan or next summer.’

Romano also suggested the loan path was quickly closed, and Crystal Palace also failed.

He said: “Man United considered the possibility of going for Conor Gallagher. Then it was not possible to make it happen, because Man United wanted to sign Gallagher on a loan deal, while Atletico Madrid had already rejected an approach from Crystal Palace 10 days ago for Conor Gallagher on loan.

“The top targets for Palace were Conor Gallagher and Yeremy Pino. Yeremy Pino arrived.

“Gallagher, they tried to bring him back to the club. If I remember well, he was already player of the season at Palace in 2022, so he knows the club very well.”

Man Utd round-up: Midfield move planned

After being unable to land Carlos Baleba in the summer, TEAMtalk is aware United are going back in for the Brighton man in January.

Adam Wharton, Morten Hjulmand and Ederson have all been looked at as alternatives.

Meanwhile, the reasons United chose Lammens over Martinez in net largely boil down to finances, with £200,000-per-week wages and a £40million transfer fee cited for the Aston Villa man, while Lammens is much younger.

But the Belgian could be a risky signing, as Leeds and Sunderland both dropped out of the race for him as they doubted his suitability for English football.

