TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that superstar striker Viktor Gyokeres has sent a clear message to Manchester United as Sporting CP prepare for his departure this summer.

Arsenal and Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Gyokeres, but a blockbuster reunion with former manager Ruben Amorim is still on the cards.

The Gunners are big admirers of Gyokeres – of that there is no doubt – but they are also keen on RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, and recent reports suggest they could prioritise him instead.

While Liverpool have recently been linked with Gyokeres by the Portuguese press, TNT Sport have since reported that those claims are wide of the mark.

Sources have now informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that Gyokeres, 27, has told Man Utd that he wants to join them this summer, despite interest from elsewhere.

Amorim, meanwhile, is determined to bring in a new striker to compete with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, who endured difficult 2024/25 seasons.

Gyokeres has notched an incredible 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting and has the potential to be a game-changing addition for the Red Devils, if they can get a deal over the line.

Sporting CP eye replacement for Viktor Gyokeres

Fabrizio Romano has reiterated that Gyokeres has informed Sporting of his desire to leave this summer.

“We can confirm reports from Portugal that Gyokeres has told Sporting that he doesn’t want to play for them anymore,” Romano said.

“He wants to go. He doesn’t even want to train if the situation continues like this. He wants his exit pact to be respected. And so now it’s on Sporting to find a solution.”

Gyokeres has a €100m (£85m / $117m) release clause in his Sporting contract, though reports suggest that he is available for less.

Man Utd will likely have to sell players before they can afford Gyokeres, however, due to PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules), especially if they seal a deal for Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo in the coming days.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd is now Gyokeres’ destination of choice, and Sporting have identified a potential replacement for the Swedish international.

“Sporting CP want Luis Javier Suárez from Almeria as new striker when Gyokeres leaves the club. The Colombian striker is the priority target, top of the short list,” Fabrizio Romano revealed on X.

With Gyokeres keen to join Man Utd and Sporting anticipating his exit, more developments are expected soon.

