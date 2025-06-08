Manchester United are considering a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is due to fall out of contract on June 30 if he doesn’t sign an extension, though signing him may prove a significant risk.

Ruben Amorim’s side are keen to bring in a new centre-forward, but PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) constraints mean they must be careful with their spending.

Man Utd have already reached a full agreement to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves and are pushing to win the race for Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, and the double addition would take them close to their spending limit, before any sales are taken into account.

Signing Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer would therefore make good financial sense for Man Utd. According to Fichajes, they have ‘set their sights’ on the 11-time capped England international.

Calvert-Lewin is said to be a ‘a very attractive option for several clubs’ but Man Utd face competition for the 28-year-old from within elsewhere in the Premier League.

The report claims that ‘Newcastle United, Tottenham, West Ham and Nottingham Forest ‘are also closely monitoring him’ and Man Utd are ‘keen on the possibility of adding a player with experience in the English league without having to pay a transfer fee’.

Everton are looking at several strikers who could potentially replace Calvert-Lewin, suggesting that they are preparing for his exit on a free transfer.

Calvert-Lewin showed during Carlo Ancelotti’s time at Everton that he can be prolific when playing in a system with effective chance creators, and notched 16 goals in 33 Premier League appearances in the 2020/21 campaign.

However, the big problem for Calvert-Lewin has always been injuries. He missed 15 games due to injuries in 2024/25, and found himself behind Beto in the Everton pecking order by the end of the season.

Everton, meanwhile, are looking at signing strikers who could potentially replace him. TEAMtalk understands that the Toffees’ are willing to pay the €40m (£33.7m) release clause of Villarreal star Thierno Barry, while they have also scouted Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade.

As for Man Utd, they have been heavily linked with multiple striker options, but as mentioned, the deals they can do first depend on player sales.

Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres continues to be widely reported as a potential option, with Amorim open to a reunion with the striker.

Arsenal are also said to be in the race for Gyokeres. If Man Utd pay upwards of £60m for Mbeumo, paying Gyokeres’ £60m price tag will be difficult for them as things stand.

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Phillipe Mateta is also being tracked by Man Utd but with Juventus and AC Milan also admirers of him, as TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed on June 2, it will be a difficult deal for Amorim and Co to do.

Calvert-Lewin has plenty of Premier League experience and the opportunity to snap him up on a free transfer is tempting to many sides, but it would be a risk for Man Utd to sign him, due to his injury record.

