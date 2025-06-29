Man Utd agree deal for ‘gem’ after Jason Wilcox intervenes

Manchester United are set to agree a deal with an exciting youngster after Director of Football Jason Wilcox made a breakthrough in negotiations.

One of INEOS’ key aims since taking charge of the Red Devils has been to invest in youth and make Old Trafford one of the best places in Europe for top prospects to prosper.

Keeping hold of the talented youngsters already in their ranks is key to that, and Fabrizio Romano, along with journalist Nathan Salt, has revealed a big development on the future of JJ Gabriel.

Gabriel, 14, is considered one of the most exciting players in Man Utd‘s youth system. The attacker made three appearances for the under-18s side last season, notching three goals.

Gabriel’s performances and potential have led to European sides trying to lure him away from Man Utd, but he is now set to STAY with the English giants.

“Manchester United young gem JJ Gabriel, set to sign new contract at the club despite effort from several European top clubs,” Romano posted on X.

“The agreement is at the final stages, as @NathSalt1 reported – with the crucial intervention by Jason Wilcox.”

As referenced by Romano, his report followed Salt’s, who posted on X earlier: “JJ Gabriel commits to stay at Man United.

“The 14-year-old looked set to leave this summer before a crucial intervention from Jason Wilcox and Matt Hargreaves. Key meetings in past week swung it.”

