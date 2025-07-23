Manchester United are strategizing to bolster their squad, with Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson prioritsed over the signing of an Aston Villa star, TEAMtalk understands, and Alejandro Garnacho could play a big role in negotiations.

The Red Devils are considering leveraging their young winger Alejandro Garnacho, who has no future at Old Trafford, in a potential swap deal to secure the 24-year-old Senegalese striker.

United have identified Jackson as a key target as Ruben Amorim looks to bolster his striker options, following the poor form of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee last season.

As TEAMtalk revealed on July 22, there is a concrete possibility of a swap deal involving Jackson and Garnacho, with United and Chelsea keen to sign both players respectively.

However, Villa are also interested in Garnacho, while United are keen on Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, as they look to sign an upgrade on Andre Onana.

This has led to speculation over a deal involving Garnacho and Martinez. TEAMtalk understands that United have held talks with Villa over a loan or a part-exchange involving Garnacho.

However, Villa have rejected United’s approach for their vice-captain Martinez, who is contracted until 2029.

Man Utd ready to go all-in for new striker

As mentioned, United’s interest in a new goalkeeper stems from Onana’s inconsistent performances, but offloading the Cameroonian, currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, poses a significant challenge, making the Martinez deal less feasible.

Instead, United are intensifying their focus on Jackson, whose role at Chelsea has been limited amid the arrivals of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.

Chelsea value Jackson at £70million, though a fee closer to £50million could be negotiated. Including Garnacho, rated at £60 million, in a swap deal could help United navigate Premier League PSR (Profit and Sustainability Rules), while securing a proven forward.

Jackson’s tally of 15 goal contributions in 30 matches last season highlights his potential to enhance United’s attack alongside new signings like Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Garnacho, an academy graduate training separately under Ruben Amorim, is open to a Premier League move, with Chelsea a likely destination.

This swap could align with Amorim’s vision to reshape United’s squad for the 25-26 campaign, prioritizing dynamic attacking options and characters that fit his vision. Sources state that Garnacho is not the type of character United are looking to keep.

As negotiations progress, United fans are eager to see if Jackson’s arrival can spark a revival at Old Trafford, while the Martinez pursuit takes a backseat for now.

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, meanwhile, remains on the Red Devils’ radar, as TEAMtalk reported on July 16, and a move for Jackson would not necessarily impact the potential signing of the 22-year-old.

