Manchester United have a growing belief they can still secure the signing of Benjamin Sesko despite fresh claims the striker has performed a U-turn and will now say yes to Newcastle, and with ‘two major draws’ over a move to Old Trafford appealing to the Slovenian.

The Red Devils believe that strengthening their attack is their best route towards a resurgence up the Premier League. After a dismal 2024/25 campaign that resulted in a 15th-placed finish, Manchester United have already spent big funds on strengthening their attack, with deals for Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo signed off for a combined £134.5m (€154m, $178.6m).

Now, with a new striker wanted next as a figurehead for Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation, it is understood that director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, looks set to get his wish to reunite with Sesko at Old Trafford.

A deal, of course, won’t be easy. Newcastle have already made a massive proposal to the striker, with our reporter Fraser Fletcher revealing earlier this week that Eddie Howe’s side are prepared to meet his asking price, agent’s fees and personal terms to try and pull off the marquee signing.

But with the striker yet to accept and widely reported to have said instead yes to Man Utd, the Red Devils now look on pole position for a deal, though multiple reports claim they will need some high-profile sales first.

Despite that, transfer journalist Pete O’Rouke claims United have confidence they can pull off their third major attacking signing of the summer.

“Man United are saying they’ve got the money to pull off a deal for Sesko,” he told Football Insider.

“He won’t be cheap, RB Leipzig are holding out for a fee in the region of £70million (€80m, $93m).

“They’re looking at the [Hugo] Ekitike deal after Liverpool signed him from Frankfurt and using that as a barometer to say they should be getting the same fee for Sesko.

“Sesko’s future has been subject to speculation all summer.

“Arsenal showed an interest in him, but weren’t willing to go to the figures that Leipzig were looking for.

“Man United are confident they can get to those figures and have made him their number one choice to come in as their new striker this summer.

“United are pushing to try and get a deal done for Sesko, he’s the preferred choice and they’re trying to get a deal over the line, but it won’t be easy.

“They’re doing everything they can to try and get a deal for Sesko over the line.”

DON’T MISS ➡️ Ranking all Premier League clubs by transfer net spend in 2025: Man Utd move above Liverpool…

Eddie Howe discusses latest Benjamin Sesko claims

It was revealed earlier this week that a delegation from United had flown overseas for negotiations with Sesko’s camp.

And amid claims the striker is happy to make the move, all the signs are pointing towards United beating Newcastle in the race for the powerful 6ft 5in frontman.

The prospects of Sesko moving to Old Trafford have also been talked up by another journalist, Graeme Bailey.

Speaking to United in Focus, he stated: “During their talks, Sesko confirmed that a lack of Champions League football this season was not a problem to him as the long-term project and the chance to work with Ruben Amorim were the major draws.

“I can also reveal that United made it clear to Sesko’s people that they are aware of the size of the deal that would be required to land him and that they would not have entered into talks without that consideration.

“United are confident, there is no denying that, but they are waiting – they also know that Newcastle have put forward a very strong case.”

It was reported earlier this week that Leipzig were keen to sign United striker Rasmus Hojlund as Sesko’s replacement and that the two parties could come to some sort of swap deal that would mutually benefit all parties.

However, those suggestions appear to have bitten the dust already, with the Dane’s stance on being used as a bargaining chip now coming to light.

Despite all that, strong new claims on Saturday now suggest it is Newcastle who will win the race for Sesko after all, with the striker performing something of a U-turn over his future.

But while reports in Slovenia said Sesko’s chosen Newcastle, no formal decision has actually been made by the player.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was also refusing to get embroiled in claims that Sesko could move to St James’ Park.

Speaking from South Korea ahead of Sunday’s friendly with Tottenham, he said: “I am sorry to sound like a broken record, I am aware of what is happening but I am not dealing with it. I woke up today and had two training sessions then came straight here.

“I am finding out what is happening after it has happened, so we will try to bring the best to the football club – I will make that clear – but I can’t talk about individual targets.”

Man Utd transfer latest: Sancho makes career-defining decision; Donnarumma truths

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho is aware his next move is the most important of his career and a report claims the United winger is willing to make a gigantic sacrifice to sign with the club he suits best.

Elsewhere, Chelsea’s true feelings on Alejandro Garnacho have been revealed amid concerns over his character, and two things must happen first before a transfer to United can take shape.

On the incoming front, Fabrizio Romano has cut through the speculation to provide much-needed clarity on links between United and PSG’s brilliant goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Sesko quiz: How much do you know about the RB Leipzig striker?