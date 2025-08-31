Manchester United are reportedly getting much closer to sealing a shock late move for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, with Aston Villa HIJACKING their move for a top target in a spectacular twist.

Ruben Amorim is determined to bring in a new keeper before the transfer window closes tomorrow, following the poor form of Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir.

Royal Antwerp’s 23-year-old shot stopper, Senne Lammens, has long been considered United’s top target, a gap in valuations between clubs has led them reigniting their interest in Martinez.

The 32-year-old Argentine international has been considered by United before and the latest reports suggest that United are pushing to sign Martinez as an alternative to Lammens.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that United have now agreed personal terms with Martinez, and in a separate, stunning update, reveals that Aston Villa are plotting a move to sign Lammens to replace him.

“Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Emiliano Martínez and approached Aston Villa,” Romano posted on X.

“As exclusively revealed this morning, Martinez is back as concrete option for #MUFC if Lammens deal doesn’t happen. Talks well underway now.”

Man Utd could be forced into plan B signing

Just a few minutes after his Martinez to United update, Romano revealed that Aston Villa have stunningly entered the race to sign Lammens.

Villa are also interested in Porto keeper Diogo Costa – another player who was heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford, in the past.

“Understand Aston Villa have made formal approach with Royal Antwerp for Senne Lammens!” Romano added, on X.

“He’s the main option alongside Diogo Costa in case Dibu Martínez ends up leaving the club. Manchester United are in talks with Villa for Dibu… and #AVFC now think of Lammens.”

Martinez could provide the stability and experience between the sticks that United have been crying out for. He’s won the World Cup with Argentina, and has made 197 Premier League appearances to date, keeping 59 clean sheets.

However, the Red Devils could live to regret missing out on Lammens, who is considered to be one of the most promising young stoppers in Europe.

It remains to be seen how much United need to pay to sign Martinez, but reports suggest that it could take north of £30m to lure him from Villa Park before the window closes.

Lammens, meanwhile, is reportedly valued at €25m (£21.7m / $29.2m) by Antwerp.

