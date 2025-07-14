Manchester United are set to hold new talks with Real Betis this week over a deal for Antony, and TEAMtalk understands that Ruben Amorim’s side have dramatically reduced their demands.

The 25-year-old winger doesn’t figure in Amorim’s plans, and Man Utd are doing all they can to sell him to generate funds for their own transfer business. Antony has not returned to pre-season training at United’s Carrington complex following his successful loan with Real Betis last season, where he notched nine goals and five assists in 26 games.

Betis have made re-signing Antony a priority, making a strong push for his signature. The player, for his part, has made it clear that he only wants to join them.

Antony believes in Betis’ project, feels LaLiga’s playing style suits him, and knows he will get consistent minutes under Manuel Pellegrini – a key factor ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

TEAMtalk understands that Betis are working on a new loan deal proposal. The plan is to repeat last season’s formula, but with some changes.

Betis want to sign Antony on loan again, but this time with an obligation to buy. A sell-on clause will be included in the deal for Man Utd. We have also been told that the Red Devils have significantly dropped their price demands for the Brazilian…

Man Utd drastically drop Antony valuation

Talks between Man Utd and Betis for Antony are still at an early stage but they are set to ramp up this week, and the LaLiga side are confident.

We understand that Man Utd have now lowered their original price tag of €50million ($43.4m, $58.4m) to around €30million to €35million (£26m, $35m to £30.3m, $41m).

The club’s hierarchy have long accepted that they will not be able to recoup the £85million they spent on Antony in 2022.

A £26m sale, for example, would represent a staggering loss on their investment of around 70 per cent, making it potentially one of the most costly deals in the club’s history.

Betis plan to structure the payment of the fee creatively due to financial limitations. Antony, meanwhile, is willing to reduce his wages to make a move feasible for Betis.

The next few days will be vital in determining whether the move will happen, but Antony is ready to make the move and Amorim has no intention of giving him another chance with Man Utd.

