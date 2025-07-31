RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko and silhouette of another player, with a Manchester United badge

Manchester United have identified Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani as a potential alternative to RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, who is also being chased by Newcastle, and should the Red Devils ultimately miss out on the powerful Slovenian.

Ruben Amorim and his recruitment team are intensifying their search for a new No. 9 before the transfer window slams shut, with the Manchester United manager keen to bring in more competition for Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

TEAMtalk understands that Kolo Muani figures highly on United’s radar and is considered a realistic target. The 26-year-old is viewed as a viable alternative should their pursuit of Sesko falter.

Sources close to the situation indicate that PSG are open to selling Kolo Muani, who has struggled to secure a consistent starting role since his £72million move from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023.

Despite his undeniable talent, the forward has managed just 11 goals in 40 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants. Kolo Muani spent the second half of last season on loan with Juventus, where he scored eight times in 16 Serie A appearances – a more impressive return.

We understand that PSG will consider offers around the £50million (€57.8m, $66.2m) mark, making him a cheaper option than Sesko, who will cost in the region of £69.2million (€80m, $91.6m) .

United view this price as excellent value for a player of Kolo Muani’s pedigree, given his pace, physicality, and proven goal-scoring ability in Germany, where he notched 26 goals and 17 assists in 50 appearances for Frankfurt.

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE 🚨 Man Utd list new striker target; Isak back at Sociedad after sale blocked

Man Utd turn attention to PSG star

Kolo Muani’s versatility to play across the front line and his international experience – 31 caps for France – make him an attractive option for Ruben Amorims side, which has lacked a reliable focal point up top.

With Hojlund still developing and Joshua Zirkzee still to prove his worth, United are eager to secure a striker capable of delivering immediate impact in the Premier League.

While Sesko remains United’s top target – and with reports on Thursday morning confirming the Slovenian has made it clear he wants the move to Old Trafford – Kolo Muani’s availability offers a compelling Plan B.

TEAMtalk revealed on July 30 that Newcastle are willing to offer Sesko big wages and match Leipzig’s full asking price – €70-80million (£60-£69m / $81-92m), plus €5-10million (£4.3-8.6m / $5.7-11.5m) in add-ons.

Newcastle and the Red Devils remain in talks with Sesko’s entourage and Leipzig over a potential deal for Sesko.

However, United’s hierarchy is encouraged by PSG’s willingness to negotiate, and discussions are expected to accelerate in the coming days.

With the transfer deadline looming, United fans will be hopeful that their club can secure a deal for the dynamic Frenchman, who could prove to be a shrewd addition to their attacking arsenal.

As the window nears its close, all eyes will be on Old Trafford to see if Kolo Muani can become the new spearhead for United’s ambitions this season.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫ Every completed Man Utd transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫ Man Utd in ‘talks’ with ‘the best goalkeeper in the world’ as €40m transfer ‘ON’

🔴⚫ Man Utd split with Amorim, Vivell in disagreement over £60m striker – report

🔴⚫ Xabi Alonso ‘wants’ Real Madrid to ‘sign’ £70m Man Utd star – report

IN FOCUS: Randal Kolo Muani vs Benjamin Sesko, 2024/25